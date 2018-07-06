For the 50th time, Kauffman Stadium plays host to Ban Johnson All-Stars on Monday

Kauffman Stadium will be the site of the annual Ban Johnson League All-Star Game for the 50th consecutive season on Monday.
Hosted by the Royals, the game will feature some of the area's top collegiate (or soon-to-be collegiate) baseball talent.
Two players who appeared in the first Ban Johnson League All-Star Game — Frank White, a former Ban Johnson League player who actually starred that night for the Safeway team of the rival Casey Stengel League, and Bill Boyd, who played for Ban Johnson in the game at KC's old Municipal Stadium — will throw out ceremonial first pitches.
The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.
Here are the complete rosters for the B and J teams:
B-Team roster
1B Jackson Berck, Edelman & Thompson (Francis Howell Central [St. Louis]/Maple Woods CC)
RHP Chris Bolte, Edelman & Thompson (Park Hill/Park)
OF Maurice Bruce Jr., Seaboard (Raytown/Missouri Western)
SS Joseph Costanzo, BJ Raiders (Rockhurst High/McKendree)
DH Tyler Cox, BJ Raiders (Blue Valley West/East Tennessee State)
SS Anthony Dougan, Edelman & Thompson (Wellsville/Park)
2B Jacob Durossette, MSBL Royals (Fort Scott/Pittsburg State)
OF Christian Franklin, BJ Raiders (Rockhurst High/Arkansas)
DH Cameron Fritz, Edelman & Thompson (Shawnee Mission East/Dodge City CC)
C Nick Gavin, Edelman & Thompson (Lee’s Summit North/William Jewell)
RHP Ryan Hagen, BJ Raiders (Park Hill South/Cowley CC)
OF Wes Jacobs, Edelman & Thompson (St. Thomas Aquinas/Park)
C Hunter Kellgren, BJ Raiders (Liberty North/Newman)
1B Cody Lampe, MSBL Royals (Fort Zumwalt East [St. Louis]/William Jewell)
3B Dalton Lanpher, BJ Raiders (Rockhurst High/Central Missouri)
2B Will Long, Edelman & Thompson (Overton [Nashville, Tenn.]/Park)
RHP Jackson Longhofer, Edelman & Thompson (St. Thomas Aquinas/Park)
3B Garrett McNally, MSBL Royals (Bishop Miege/Rockhurst University)
RHP Jon Moll, BJ Raiders (Olathe South/Johnson County CC)
RHP Zach Ours, Edelman & Thompson (Lee’s Summit North/Arkansas-Little Rock)
LHP Hunter Paxton, MSBL Royals (Mill Valley/KCK CC)
OF Tyler Pittman, BJ Raiders (Blue Springs South/KCK CC)
OF Chase Redick, MSBL Royals (Shawnee Mission North/William Jewell)
RHP Logan Steenstra, BJ Raiders (Liberty/Cowley CC)
OF Ben Van Diest, Seaboard (Eudora/Tabor)
Manager: Jake Bradshaw, BJ Raiders
J-Team roster
RHP Easton Barnes, Milgram Mustangs (Lawrence/Saint Mary)
DH Christian Chalabi, Milgram Mustangs (St. Thomas Aquinas/William Jewell)
OF Rorey Combs, Regal Plastic (Truman/KCK CC)
OF Zack Davis, NKC Apartments Giants (Kearney/Alabama-Birmingham)
OF Jared Gillen, NKC Apartments Giants (Barstow/Swarthmore)
RHP Tanner Howe, NKC Apartments Giants (Blue Valley Southwest/Barton CC)
OF Sean Johnson, YBC (Lee’s Summit North/Pratt CC)
LHP Kaleb Kauffman, Milgram Mustangs (Butler/Independence CC)
C Trevor Kimm, Regal Plastic (Urbandale/Central College)
RHP Justin Loman, NKC Apartments Giants (Raymore-Peculiar/Avila)
3B Jake Lufft, NKC Apartments Giants (Blue Springs/Pittsburg State)
SS Jeremy Lufft, NKC Apartments Giants (Blue Springs/Rockhurst University)
OF Dylan McKay, YBC (Blue Springs/Labette CC)
3B Nathanael Mark, NKC Apartments Giants (St. Thomas Aquinas/Rockhurst University)
RHP Drake Marker, Regal Plastic (Blue Valley Northwest/Park)
1B Garrett McGowan, YBC (Blue Springs/Dodge City CC)
1B Nick Modrcin, Milgram Mustangs (Blue Valley Southwest/undecided)
OF Henry Morphew, Regal Plastic (Olathe East/Avila)
C Isaiah Pani, Milgram Mustangs (Fulton/Central Missouri)
2B Austin Polina, YBC (Lee’s Summit/Rockhurst University)
RHP Zachary Ray, Regal Plastic (Olathe South/Park)
SS Abdiel Rivera-Cotto, YBC (ACIS [Caguas, Puerto Rico]/Park)
DH Max Ross, Regal Plastic (Lawson/Northwest Missouri State)
RHP Bennett Scherer, YBC (Lee’s Summit North/Longview CC)
C Garrett Stephens, NKC Apartments Giants (Shawnee Mission Northwest/Hutchinson CC)
OF Craig Anthony Straws II, Milgram Mustangs (Liberty/Maple Woods CC)
2B Luke Youtsey, NKC Apartments Giants (Park Hill/Rockhurst University)
Manager: Clint Culbertson, Regal Plastic
