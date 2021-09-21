High School Sports
Here’s the week’s schedule for high school football games around KC in Kansas, Missouri
Here are the scheduled matchups for this week’s KC-area high school football games in Kansas and Missouri.
(Note that COVID-19 protocols continue to play havoc with schedules, prompting postponements or outright cancellations; The Star notes these where possible.)
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday’s game
Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East
Friday’s games
Gardner Edgerton at Lawrence Free State
Lawrence at Mill Valley
Olathe North at Olathe West
Shawnee Mission East at Olathe South
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission North
Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission West
Sumner Academy at Wyandotte
Bonner Springs at Spring Hill
Blue Valley at. St. Thomas Aquinas
Leavenworth at Blue Valley Southwest
Basehor-Linwood at Turner
Lansing at De Soto
Shawnee Heights at Schlagle
Wamego at Washington
Ottawa at Paola
Tonganoxie at Eudora
Piper at Louisburg
Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy
Harmon at Atchison
Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail
Perry Lecompton at Bishop Ward
Mission Valley at Pleasant Ridge
Silver Lake at Oskaloosa
McLouth at Rossville
Valley Falls at Maranatha Christian
Warsaw at Adrian
Bishop LeBlond at Archie
Fort Osage at Belton
Liberty North at Blue Springs
Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley North
Warrensburg at Center
St. Pius X at Chillicothe
Summit Christian at El Dorado Springs
Excelsior Springs at Harrisonville
Lexington at Holden
Grain Valley at Kearney
Carrollton at Knob Noster
Penney at Lathrop
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit
Blue Springs South at Liberty
Van Horn at Lincoln Prep
Tipton at Lone Jack with Kingsville
North Platte at Mid-Buchanan
Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Midway
NOAH (Okla.) at Northeast
Pleasant Hill at Odessa
Northwest (Hughesville) at Orrick
Oak Park at Park Hill South
University Academy at Pembroke Hill
Smithville at Platte County
Lawson at Plattsburg
Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar
Blue Valley West at Raytown
Grandview at Raytown South
Lafayette County at Richmond
Bishop Miege at Rockhurst
Hogan Prep at Russellville
KC East Christian at Schuyler County
East at Southest
North Kansas City at Staley
William Chrisman at Truman
Cole Camp at Wellington-Napoleon
East Buchanan at West Platte
Ruskin at Winnetonka
Saturday’s game
St. Michael the Archangel at Central, noon
Comments