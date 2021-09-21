Here’s the week’s schedule for high school football games around KC in Kansas, Missouri

Members of the Bishop Miege team pray in front of the cross prior to their game against St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege High School. Special to The Star

Here are the scheduled matchups for this week’s KC-area high school football games in Kansas and Missouri.

(Note that COVID-19 protocols continue to play havoc with schedules, prompting postponements or outright cancellations; The Star notes these where possible.)

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday’s game

Shawnee Mission South at Olathe East

Friday’s games

Gardner Edgerton at Lawrence Free State

Lawrence at Mill Valley

Olathe North at Olathe West

Shawnee Mission East at Olathe South

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Shawnee Mission North

Olathe Northwest at Shawnee Mission West

Sumner Academy at Wyandotte

Bonner Springs at Spring Hill

Blue Valley at. St. Thomas Aquinas

Leavenworth at Blue Valley Southwest

Basehor-Linwood at Turner

Lansing at De Soto

Shawnee Heights at Schlagle

Wamego at Washington

Ottawa at Paola

Tonganoxie at Eudora

Piper at Louisburg

Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy

Harmon at Atchison

Osawatomie at Santa Fe Trail

Perry Lecompton at Bishop Ward

Mission Valley at Pleasant Ridge

Silver Lake at Oskaloosa

McLouth at Rossville

Valley Falls at Maranatha Christian

Warsaw at Adrian

Bishop LeBlond at Archie

Fort Osage at Belton

Liberty North at Blue Springs

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley North

Warrensburg at Center

St. Pius X at Chillicothe

Summit Christian at El Dorado Springs

Excelsior Springs at Harrisonville

Lexington at Holden

Grain Valley at Kearney

Carrollton at Knob Noster

Penney at Lathrop

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit

Blue Springs South at Liberty

Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

Tipton at Lone Jack with Kingsville

North Platte at Mid-Buchanan

Crest Ridge with Chilhowee at Midway

NOAH (Okla.) at Northeast

Pleasant Hill at Odessa

Northwest (Hughesville) at Orrick

Oak Park at Park Hill South

University Academy at Pembroke Hill

Smithville at Platte County

Lawson at Plattsburg

Lee’s Summit West at Raymore-Peculiar

Blue Valley West at Raytown

Grandview at Raytown South

Lafayette County at Richmond

Bishop Miege at Rockhurst

Hogan Prep at Russellville

KC East Christian at Schuyler County

East at Southest

North Kansas City at Staley

William Chrisman at Truman

Cole Camp at Wellington-Napoleon

East Buchanan at West Platte

Ruskin at Winnetonka

Saturday’s game

St. Michael the Archangel at Central, noon