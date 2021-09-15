Here’s the schedule for this week’s KC high school football games in Kansas + Missouri

Here are the schedules for this week’s high school football games around the KC metro. File photo

Here’s the schedule for this week’s KC-area high school football games in Kansas and Missouri.

Tuesday’s result

Lincoln Prep 64, East 0

Thursday’s games

Hogan Prep at Van Horn, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Olathe South at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission West at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Olathe East at Shawnee Mission Northwest, 7 p.m.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Lawrence Free State at Olathe North, 7 p.m.

Olathe West at Shawnee Mission South, 7 p.m.

Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission East, 7 p.m.

Shawnee Mission North at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.

St. James Academy at Blue Valley West, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley North, 7 p.m.

Turner at Harmon, 7 p.m.

Lansing at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.

Lincoln Prep at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Schlagle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Spring Hill at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Eudora at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.

Paola at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.

Leavenworth at Piper, 7 p.m.

De Soto at Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.

Wyandotte at Atchison, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Osawatomie, 7 p.m.

Louisburg at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa, 7 p.m.

McLouth at Atchison County, 7 p.m.

Maur Hill Mount Academy at Pleasant Ridge, 7 p.m.

Maranatha Christian at Cair Paravel, 7 p.m.

Rockhurst at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.

Lee’s Summit at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Hill at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Blue Valley Northwest at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.

Penney at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Center at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.

Raytown at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.

Truman at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.

Winnetonka at Grandview, 7 p.m.

Summit Christian at Lafayette County, 7 p.m.

West Platte at Lawson, 7 p.m.

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Lexington, 7 p.m.

Wellington-Napoleon at Lone Jack with Kingsville, 7 p.m.

St. Pius X at Maryville, 7 p.m.

Lathrop at Mid-Buchanan, 7 p.m.

Windsor at Midway, 7 p.m.

Northland Christian at North Andrew, 7 p.m.

Platte County at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Plattsburg at North Platte, 7 p.m.

Odessa at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Belton at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Braymer at Orrick, 7 p.m.

Blue Springs at Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Rich Hill, 7 p.m.

Pembroke Hill at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Kearney at Ruskin, 7 p.m.

Carrollton at Salisbury, 7 p.m.

Raytown South at Smithville, 7 p.m.

Tipton at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.

East at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.

Harrisonville at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Park Hill South at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.

Staley at Liberty North, ccd.

Saturday’s games

St. Joseph Benton at Central, 11 a.m.

Cardinal Ritter at East, 1 p.m.

Bishop Ward at University Academy, 1 p.m.

Windsor (Imperial) at Northeast, 3 p.m.