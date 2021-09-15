High School Sports
Here’s the schedule for this week’s KC high school football games in Kansas + Missouri
Tuesday’s result
Lincoln Prep 64, East 0
Thursday’s games
Hogan Prep at Van Horn, 7 p.m.
Lee’s Summit at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Olathe South at Gardner Edgerton, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission West at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Olathe East at Shawnee Mission Northwest, 7 p.m.
Lawrence Free State at Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Olathe West at Shawnee Mission South, 7 p.m.
Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission East, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission North at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
St. James Academy at Blue Valley West, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley North, 7 p.m.
Turner at Harmon, 7 p.m.
Lansing at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Prep at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Schlagle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Eudora at Bonner Springs, 7 p.m.
Paola at Tonganoxie, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege, 7 p.m.
Leavenworth at Piper, 7 p.m.
De Soto at Basehor-Linwood, 7 p.m.
Wyandotte at Atchison, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Osawatomie, 7 p.m.
Louisburg at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Jefferson County North at Oskaloosa, 7 p.m.
McLouth at Atchison County, 7 p.m.
Maur Hill Mount Academy at Pleasant Ridge, 7 p.m.
Maranatha Christian at Cair Paravel, 7 p.m.
Rockhurst at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hill at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley Northwest at St. Joseph Central, 7 p.m.
Penney at East Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Center at Excelsior Springs, 7 p.m.
Raytown at Fort Osage, 7 p.m.
Truman at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Winnetonka at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Summit Christian at Lafayette County, 7 p.m.
West Platte at Lawson, 7 p.m.
Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Lexington, 7 p.m.
Wellington-Napoleon at Lone Jack with Kingsville, 7 p.m.
St. Pius X at Maryville, 7 p.m.
Lathrop at Mid-Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Windsor at Midway, 7 p.m.
Northland Christian at North Andrew, 7 p.m.
Platte County at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Plattsburg at North Platte, 7 p.m.
Odessa at Oak Grove, 7 p.m.
Belton at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Braymer at Orrick, 7 p.m.
Blue Springs at Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Rich Hill, 7 p.m.
Pembroke Hill at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Kearney at Ruskin, 7 p.m.
Carrollton at Salisbury, 7 p.m.
Raytown South at Smithville, 7 p.m.
Tipton at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
East at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Harrisonville at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Park Hill South at William Chrisman, 7 p.m.
Staley at Liberty North, ccd.
Saturday’s games
St. Joseph Benton at Central, 11 a.m.
Cardinal Ritter at East, 1 p.m.
Bishop Ward at University Academy, 1 p.m.
Windsor (Imperial) at Northeast, 3 p.m.
