High School Sports
Check out this week’s schedule of high school football games around Kansas City metro
Here’s this week’s high school football schedule for games in Kansas and Missouri around the KC metro.
Thursday’s games
Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe West, 7 p.m.
Bishop Miege at Blue Valley Northwest, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
Gardner Edgerton at Olathe North, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Shawnee Mission North, 7 p.m.
Olathe South at Mill Valley, 7 p.m.
Olathe East at Olathe Northwest, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission East at Shawnee Mission West, 7 p.m.
St. James Academy at Blue Valley, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley North at Blue Valley West, 7 p.m.
Shawnee Mission South at Lawrence Free State, 7 p.m.
Washington at Sumner Academy, 7 p.m.
Blue Valley Southwest at De Soto, 7 p.m.
Bonner Springs at Shawnee Heights, 7 p.m.
Basehor-Linwood at Leavenworth, 7 p.m.
Harmon at Schlagle, 7 p.m.
Tonganoxie at Louisburg, 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Paola, 7 p.m.
Eudora at Piper, 7 p.m.
Turner at Lansing, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Osawatomie, 7 p.m.
McLouth at Bishop Ward, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Ridge at Atchison County, 7 p.m.
Oskaloosa at Maur Hill Mount Academy, 7 p.m.
Maranatha Christian at KC East Christian, 7 p.m.
Osceola at Archie, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Central at Belton, 7 p.m.
Rockhurst at Bentonville (Ark.), 7 p.m.
Lone Jack with Kingsville at Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Oak Grove at Center, 7 p.m.
Orrick at Concordia, 7 p.m.
Cole Camp at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee, 7 p.m.
Liberal at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Fulton, 7 p.m.
Park Hill South at Grain Valley, 7 p.m.
Platte County at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Hill at Harrisonville, 7 p.m.
Smithville at Kearney, 7 p.m.
Adrian at Knob Noster, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Lee’s Summit North, 7 p.m.
Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West, 7 p.m.
Wellington-Napoleon at Lexington, 7 p.m.
East at Lincoln Prep, 7 p.m.
Lawson at Mid-Buchanan, 7 p.m.
Warsaw at Midway, 7 p.m.
Excelsior Springs at Moberly, 7 p.m.
Fort Osage at North Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Blue Springs South at Park Hill, 7 p.m.
North Platte at Penney, 7 p.m.
West Platte at Plattsburg, 7 p.m.
Liberty North at Raymore-Peculiar, 7 p.m.
William Chrisman at Raytown, 7 p.m.
Winnetonka at Raytown South, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg at Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7 p.m.
Van Horn at Southeast, 7 p.m.
Pembroke Hill at St. Michael the Archangel, 7 p.m.
Cameron at St. Pius X, 7 p.m.
Lutheran North at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Blue Springs at Staley, 7 p.m.
Oak Park at Truman, 7 p.m.
Ruskin at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Lathrop at East Buchanan, TBA
Saturday’s games
Hogan Prep at Summit Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Northeast at Central, noon
Northland Christian at Knox County, 1 p.m.
Windsor at University Academy, 1 p.m.
Marshall at Odessa, 3 p.m.
