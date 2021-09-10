Liberty North football get things going early and holds back Ray-Pec for 42-14 victory

Elijah Leonard, left, and Cayden Arzola of Liberty North react after a defensive play against Raymore-Peculiar in Friday night’s game. The Eagle defense held strong with a shutout in the first half, taking a 21-0 halftime lead. Special to The Star

Liberty North has lost just four football games over the past two seasons. Three of those have come at the hands of Raymore-Peculiar.

It’s a fact that has led to a few sleepless nights for Liberty North head coach Greg Jones in the lead-up to Friday night’s early-season clash between the pair of Missouri giants.

Jones had yet to defeat the Ray-Pec Panthers in his career, but he was determined to do it this time around.

As it turns out, Jones could have slept soundly this past week, as his Liberty North Eagles (2-1) cruised to a dominant 42-14 road victory over reigning Missouri Class 6 state champion Raymore-Peculiar (3-1).

“It feels damn good,” Jones said after the victory.

The game was already looking like a mini mountain to climb for the Panthers heading into the second half, having missed a field goal and given up three unanswered touchdowns to enter the halftime break down 21-0.

But it certainly wasn’t an insurmountable lead. That is until the first play of the second half.

With Liberty North’s kickoff flying out the back of the end zone and Ray-Pec set up on its own 20-yard line, Panthers junior quarterback Zander Dombrowski had hopes of beginning an epic comeback for the home team.

Instead, on the very first play of the drive, the Eagles broke through Ray-Pec’s offensive line and forced Dombrowski to quickly get rid of the ball.

His problem? He lobbed it straight into the hands of Liberty North senior cornerback Matthew Hutson, who ran down a wide-open left side of the field for a pick-six and 28-0 lead.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

“We held our coverage, and I knew what I had to do,” Hutson said. “They honestly ran what we knew they were going to run, so I knew it was going to be right there.”

And although it was yet another strong offensive showing from the Eagles — who have averaged 38.7 points per game this season — it was the defense that kept Friday night’s game comfortable for Liberty North.

All three of Ray-Pec’s opening drives failed to get past five plays, allowing the Eagles to open up a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

It wasn’t until the seventh minute in the second quarter that Ray-Pec managed to break that mold, embarking on a long 12-play drive down the field.

But when it mattered, the Eagles forced the Panthers’ Dombrowski scrambling backward and out of bounds for a 12-yard loss. The ensuing 4th-and-15 on the 34-yard line was lobbed toward the end zone by Dombrowski but was swatted away by the Liberty North defense.

Liberty North’s defense is composed of just three seniors. Jones can still see some youth and inexperience in his defensive line but has been impressed by a unit that’s given up just 27 total points in its last two games.

“We tell them all the time, you’ve just got to go out and got to execute and got to play physical,” Jones said. “We’ve been preaching it all year. We’ve just got to go up, because we truly believe that we’ve got a lot of talent this year, it’s just young.”

Liberty North’s fourth-down stop was followed by a pair of three-and-outs for either team before the Eagles silenced the home crowd with a minute remaining in the half.

Starting a drive on the 50-yard line, Eagles quarterback Sam Van Dyne pitched a ball over the top and into the open basket of wide receiver Dell Rice for a 50-yard touchdown pass.

It was one of several bombs from the junior quarterback, who also threw a pair of 59-yard and 30-yard passes en route to the Eagles’ final two touchdowns of the game.

“Our receivers came out on fire tonight, and our quarterbacks were throwing the ball well,” Jones said. “It was air north.”

But approaching 30 years in the coaching business, Jones knows that his team needs to stay level-headed for the rest of the season and can’t celebrate this victory for too long.

“Right now it feels really good, but you and I both know it doesn’t mean anything at the end of the season,” Jones said. “They’re not handing out state championships right now. They’re going to hand them out at the end of the year.

“We’ve got to load up and go again and battle all the way through because they (Ray-Pec) could be a team you see later down the road.”