Check out some opening-weekend scores from Missouri high school football around KC

Football scores from opening weekend of high school action in Missouri. File photo

Missouri high schools kicked off their high school football seasons with games around the Kansas City metro Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

Here are scores from opening weekend (note that Kansas schools play their first games this coming Friday, Sept. 3):

Friday’s results

Archie 70, Liberal 6

Belton 56, Raytown South 28

Bentonville (Ark.) 43, Liberty North 30

Butler 32, Adrian 28

Cameron 34, Northeast 0

Center 34, Christ Prep 6

Chillicothe 27, Marshall 8

Drexel 78, Concordia 20

Excelsior Springs 21, Savannah 6

Fayette 40, Carrollton 0

Fort Osage 61, St. Joseph Central 21

Grandview 45, Truman 14

Harrisonville 38, Wayne Hills (N.J.) 37

Hogan Prep 40, Lexington 14

KC East Christian 28, Norborne 22

Lee’s Summit 42, Oak Park 21

Lee’s Summit North 28, Blue Springs South 10

Lee’s Summit West 31, Park Hill 7

Liberty 43, Blue Springs 42

Lincoln 28, Midway 0

Lincoln Prep 46, St. Joseph Benton 7

Northland Christian 42, St. Joseph Christian 20

Oak Grove 49, Lawson 0

Odessa 50, Southern Boone 12

Orrick 26, St. Paul Lutheran 20

Park Hill South 42, Platte County 14

Penney 39, Lafayette County 34

Pleasant Hill 43, Boonville 35

Raymore-Peculiar 20, Rockhurst 14

Raytown 35, North Kansas City 14

Richmond 40, Lathrop 6

Smithville 42, Grain Valley 3

Southeast 13, Central 0

St. Pius X 42, Pembroke Hill 7

Staley 35, Columbia Rock Bridge 10

Summit Christian 54, St. Michael the Archangel 38

University Academy 36, Tipton 32

Warrensburg 42, Capital City 13

West Platte 42, Lone Jack with Kingsville 27

William Chrismann 37, Winnetonka 19

Saturday’s result

East at Van Horn, late