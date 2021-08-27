Smithville dominates in high school football season opener against Grain Valley

Smithvilles’s #11, Andrew Hedgecorth rolled over Grain Valley’s #46 Gabe Storment and into the end zone for the games first touchdown during Friday’s game at Grain Valley, August 27, 2021. Smithville was ahead at halftime 21-0. Special to The Star

Finally getting a three-and-out deep in Smithville territory, things looked to be on the up for the Grain Valley Eagles. Things looked even better when the ensuing fourth-down snap flew over the head of Smithville punter Keltin Nitsche.

The senior from Smithville recovered the ball in his own end zone before just getting off the punt in time. The ball landed just past the halfway line and handed Grain Valley its best starting field position of the night.

Then the yellow flag came out: roughing the kicker.

The Smithville Warriors got the ball back on their own 38-yard line before driving down the field to take a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. That advantage would be extended to an eventual 42-3 road win for Smithville at Grain Valley on opening night of the new football season.

The game was the second of consecutive home-and-home season openers between the two teams, with Grain Valley winning the 2020 edition 34-24.

“We just put in the work, found what was going to work, and completed it,” Nitsche said.

Last year’s game included a huge 14-point fourth quarter from Grain Valley to win the game, but Smithville didn’t give them a chance this time around, controlling possession for 19 of the 24 minutes in the first half.

“I think they’re a dangerous football team,” Smithville head coach Jason Ambroson said. “They’ve got really good speed, they’re very explosive, so we knew that getting a good start in the game was going to be critical for us.”

Much of those 19 minutes of control came in the second quarter on one drive following the roughing-the-kicker call. But before that, it was back-to-back six- and five-minute drives from Smithville to open up a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The six-minute drive featured 11 plays that ended with a quarterback draw by Warriors junior quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth.

The lead was doubled in the first minute of the second quarter when Hedgecorth found Nitsche, playing wide receiver, after Nitsche ran a smooth out-route to block off his defender and made an eight-yard touchdown grab.

Hedgecorth finished the game with three touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns, amassing 200 total yards.

Hedgecorth regularly sought out Nitsche as the Eagles decided to double-team Smithville receiver Rhett Foster for most of the game. Foster pulled in eight receptions for 262 yards in last year’s game, drawing all the attention toward him and away from Nitsche.

“When you’ve got two guys that can make some plays and you’ve got a guy that can throw it, you hope they can make those plays because they’re basically telling you ‘we’re going to load the box and you’ve got to throw,’” Ambroson said.

The game quickly unraveled for the Eagles following the roughing-the-kicker call. A 62-yard drive from the Warriors to make it 21-0 was then compounded by a pick-six deep in Grain Valley territory that was brought home by Smithville linebacker Cody Simoncic, making it 28-0.

“It’s a huge swing. I’ve got to give our kids credit for making the play, for Keltin to get the bad snap and then him having the headiness to get it off,” Ambroson said. “Sometimes just being a good football player when really weird situations like that happen tend to benefit you.”

By the end of the first half, Grain Valley quarterback Caleb Larson had managed just one completed pass and one pick-six.

The Eagles finally managed their first first down of the game halfway through the third quarter, but that positive didn’t last long.

Nitsche scored his second touchdown of the game three minutes later on a huge 86-yard play, including 78 yards after the catch. That was followed by a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Hedgecorth to maintain a running clock for much of the second half.

And for the first time since 2019, a full student section could be heard chanting ‘We believe that we just won!’ as the clock counted down to zero.

“It’s awesome,” Nitsche grinned. “Being able to shake hands, having fans in the student section, it was awesome, just the atmosphere, it was awesome.”