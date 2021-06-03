St. Michael loses girls soccer heartbreaker to John Burroughs in state-title game

The 2021 Kansas high school girls soccer championship matchups are set for Saturday in Wichita, Topeka and Spring Hill south of KC. File photo

The score was deadlocked at two goals apiece through regulation.

And then an overtime period. Followed by a second overtime.

With no victor still, the game for the Missouri Class 1 girls high school soccer championship, contested Thursday at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, went to penalty kicks. And it was there that John Burroughs prevailed, beating St. Michael the Archangel on Simran LaBore’s strike in the seventh round.

Final score: Burroughs 3, St. Michael 2.

It was a tough way to lose for St. Michael, the private school from Kansas City. The Guardians played well from their opening goal (scored by sophomore Victoria Swingle off a loose ball) clear through to the finish. The finale in a long, successful season was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with neither team holding the upper hand for long.

St. Michael made it to the championship game with a 2-1 victory Wednesday against Lutheran South. Before that came a 5-0 decision against Bishop LeBlond.

Later Thursday, Grain Valley was to play Fort Zumwalt South for the Class 3 crown.

On Friday, Oak Grove plays St. Charles at 10 a.m. and Pleasant Hill plays Ursuline Academy at 12:30 p.m. in the Class 2 semifinals, also at Fenton.

And in Class 4, Lee’s Summit West and St. Teresa’s Academy play in separate Friday semifinals at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park: Lee’s Summit West at 4 p.m. against St. Dominic and St. Teresa’s at 6:30 against Nerinx Hall.