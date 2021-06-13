As The Star honors its 2021 Scholar-Athletes, let’s check in with our winners from 2011

The Star’s 2011 Scholar-Athlete winners, Aaron Thornburg and Alexandra Keane

As The Star honors its 2021 Scholar-Athlete award winners this weekend, we are also continuing another long-standing tradition.

We’re catching up with the honorees from a decade earlier.

In 2011, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Aaron Thornburg and Notre Dame de Sion’s Alexandra Keane were named The Star’s Scholar-Athlete award winners. They have, rather unsurprisingly, ascended in their young professional careers — one of them a short drive from home in St. Louis, another across the pond in France.

Here’s what each is doing now and how they reflect on their time back then.

AARON THORNBURG

Shawnee Mission Northwest

Residence: Antibes, France

Currently: Thornburg moved to France three years ago, where he works remotely as a chemical engineer, a career that follows through on the plans he made back in high school.

Family: Thornburg is married, and he and his wife welcomed their first child, a son, in January.

Aaron Thornburg

High school: Thornburg was a four-year letterman in both track and cross country at Shawnee Mission Northwest and graduated with three team state championships between the two sports. The cross country squad won titles his senior and freshman seasons, and the track team won the crown his senior season.

As a senior, he placed second at the state cross country meet in the fall. And then in the spring, he placed in the top-three in three separate events at the state track meet.

On top of that, he earned an academic scholarship to the University of Tulsa after a 4.78 grade-point average in high school.

“Ultimately, I have a lot of good memories of running races, but then it’s the daily stuff with all the teammates and classmates that I remember most — the people you’re doing everything with,” Thornburg said.

College: A teammate to a pair of runners who competed for the Olympics, Thornburg got a close look at some of the best runners in the country. And he contributed to the team cause along the way, scoring in the conference meet in both the 1,500 and the steeplechase.

The steeplechase?

He’d never run it before college but filled in to help the team and promptly placed fifth in the conference on his first try. Overall, of his college experience, Thornburg said, “I loved it. I had a really good time. It’s always amazing to be around some top-notch athletes. ... On the academic side, I felt like (Tulsa) had a great engineering program with a lot of pretty sharp classmates who helped give me an intellectually stimulating environment where I made a lot of friends.”

Sports now: Thornburg still runs, occasionally entering his name in competitive races, though fatherhood has a way of slowing that schedule. He also played in a recreational soccer league.

ALEXANDRA KEANE

Notre Dame de Sion

Residence: St. Louis

Currently: Plastic and reconstructive surgery resident physician at Washington University at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Family: Keane is the oldest of five kids, which she’s mentioned has helped motivate her to set an example. She shares a special hobby with Grace, the second oldest of the five. More on that in a bit.

Alexandra Keane

High school: Keane was a four-year letter winner in basketball and golf and enjoyed numerous accolades in both. On the basketball court, she scored 1,370, graduating as the school’s fourth-best scorer in program history. On the golf course, she helped Notre Dame de Sion win four consecutive state championships.

Oh, and she did that while maintaining a 4.36 grade-point average as the school’s valedictorian.

“High school sports were the best,” Keane said. “You’ve got everyone in your hometown there — your family, your friends. Some of the most fun I’ve ever had was playing high school sports. I just look back on those years as a lot of fun.”

College: Keane played point guard for Washington University, a team that won 20-plus games and made the tournament every year in which she played, once advancing to the Elite Eight. A foot injury cost her one season, so she played her final year of college athletics while in her first year of medical school.

Sports now: While Keane still plays basketball and golf when she can, she’s transitioned into the coaching world. Actually, she made that transition back in high school — that itch just hasn’t left. Along with Grace, a younger sister, Keane coaches a grade-school basketball team through the local YMCA.

Grace is also attending Washington University’s medical school.

“She knew of a team that needed a coach, and I’ve been looking to get back into it,” Keane said. “It keeps us busy, but I really enjoy it and between the two of us, we’re able to make it work.”

