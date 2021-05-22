Check out Saturday’s results from the Missouri high school tennis + track championships

Members of the Barstow School tennis team had a great day at the Missouri state high school championships at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The Barstow School Twitter

Junior Richey King became the third Barstow School boys tennis player to win a state championship Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

King beat Daniel Radke of Whitfield 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals and Tommy Griese of Duchesne 6-3, 6-3 in the match for the Class 1 boys singles title.

The Missouri Class 1 track and field championships were also contested Saturday, in Jefferson City.

Results from both championship events, track and field and tennis, follow.

TENNIS

Saturday, in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex

CLASS 1

Singles semifinals

King, Barstow, d. Radke, Whitfield, 6-1, 6-4. Griese, Duchesne, d. Horton, Savannah, 6-3, 6-1.

Singles placement matches

1. King, Barstow, d. Griese, Duchesne, 6-3, 6-3. 3. Radke, Whitfield, d. Horton, Savannah, 6-1, 6-0. 5. Applegate, Whitfield, d. Lawrence, Clayton, 6-2, 6-0. 7. Reiland, Barstow, d. Fletcher, Greenwood, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles semifinals

Alm/Kinney, Westminster Christian Academy, d. W. Winings/Robles-Razzaq, Clayton, 7-5, 6-3. Noel/Stengel, Westminster Christian Academy, d. J. Winings/Venigalla, Clayton, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles placement matches

1. Noel/Stengel, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Alm/Kinney, Westminster Christian Academy, 6-2, 6-2. 3. W. Winings/Robles-Razzaq, Clayton, d. J. Winings/Venigalla, Clayton, 6-0, 6-3. 5. Welman/Oberkrom, St. Michael the Archangel, d. A. Collier/M. Collier, Savannah, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 10-1. 7. Justin/Coumnbo, Barstow, d. Clarkston/Ward, Willow Springs, 6-3, 6-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

Missouri state track and field championships

Saturday, in Jefferson City; at Adkins Stadium

Race distances in meters

CLASS 1 BOYS

Team scores: 1. Green City, 87; 2. Mound City, 48; 3. Valle Catholic, 41; 4. Calvary Lutheran, 37; 5. Knox County, 32; 6. Stanberry, 29; 7. Scotland County, 28; T8. West Nodaway, 26; T8. King City, 26; T10. Wellington-Napoleon, 24; T10. Worth County, 24; T32. Orrick, 6. No score: Drexel, Midway.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Poppa, Mound City, 11.14. 200: 1. Poppa, Mound City, 22.64. 400: 1. Swavey, St. Joseph Christian, 50.52. 800: 1. Schwebach, Stanberry, 2:01.93; 2. Hughes, Wellington-Napoleon, 2:02.25. 1,600: 1. Hagemeyer, Calvary Lutheran, 4:26.81. 3,200: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 9:34.49. 100 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 14.78. 300 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 39.11. 400 relay: 1. King City, 44.04; 5. Wellington-Napoleon, 45.06. 800 relay: 1. Green City, 1:31.11; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 1:34.36. 1,600 relay: 1. Knox County, 3:30.31; 6. Wellington-Napoleon, 3:36.04. 3,200 relay: 1. Calvary Lutheran, 8:25.67. High jump: 1. Irwin, Green Ridge, 6-6 3/4. Pole vault: 1. Hampton, Liberal, 13-9 1/4. Long jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 22-0 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 45-0<AF>1/4<XA>. Shot put: 1. Colvin, Stanberry, 52-0<AF>3/4<XA>; 5. Leach, Wellington-Napoleon, 47-6<AF>1/2<XA>. Discus: 1. Strange, Lakeland, 157-3. Javelin: 1. Fletcher, Meadville, 173-0; 3. Buchanan, Orrick, 151-5.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Top 10 and area team scores: 1. College Heights Christian, 62; 2. Princeton, 43; 3. Tarkio, 33; 4. Rock Port, 32; 5. St. Joseph Christian, 30; T6. Midway, 28; T6. Marion County, 28; 8. Delta, 26; 9. Drexel, 25; 10. Valle Catholic, 24; T39. Archie, 5. No score: Wellington-Napoleon.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Lawrence, College Heights Christian, 12;50; 5. Parks, Drexel, 13.01. 200: 1. Lewis, Green City, 26.45. 400: 1. Lawrence, College Heights Christian, 57.50; 7. Ruckey, Midway, 1:01.53. 800: 1. Straus, Marion County, 2:22.43. 1,600: 1. Barton, Liberal, 5:32.26. 3,200: 1. Straus, Marion County, 12:05.77. 100 hurdles: 1. Roberts, Greenwood, 16.18; 7. Wheeler, Drexel, 17.16. 300 hurdles: 1. Miller, St. Joseph Christian, 48.42. 400 relay: 1. College Heights Christian, 51.23; 4. Drexel, 52.25. 800 relay: 1. College Heights Christian, 1:47.44; 2. Midway, 1:51.24; 7. Drexel, 1:52.66. 1,600 relay: 1. Midway, 4:15.41. 3,200 relay: 1. Tarkio, 10:22.93; 2. Midway, 10:27.86. High jump: 1. Miller, St. Joseph Christian, 5-7. Pole vault: 1. Engel, Worth County, 9-111/4. Long jump: 1. Linberger, North Shelby, 16-3. Triple jump: 1. Thoroughman, Silex, 34-0; 4. Mattingley, Archie, 33-5 1/4; 7. Wheeler, Drexel, 32-7 3/4. Shot put: 1. Baucom, Rock Port, 40-8 1/4; 3. Shipps, Drexel, 37-5 1/4. Discus: 1. Baucom, Rock Port, 126-10; 5. Shipps, Drexel, 104-8. Javelin: 1. Miller, St. Joseph Christian, 130-2.