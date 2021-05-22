High School Sports
Check out Saturday’s results from the Missouri high school tennis + track championships
Junior Richey King became the third Barstow School boys tennis player to win a state championship Saturday at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
King beat Daniel Radke of Whitfield 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals and Tommy Griese of Duchesne 6-3, 6-3 in the match for the Class 1 boys singles title.
The Missouri Class 1 track and field championships were also contested Saturday, in Jefferson City.
Results from both championship events, track and field and tennis, follow.
TENNIS
Saturday, in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex
CLASS 1
Singles semifinals
King, Barstow, d. Radke, Whitfield, 6-1, 6-4. Griese, Duchesne, d. Horton, Savannah, 6-3, 6-1.
Singles placement matches
1. King, Barstow, d. Griese, Duchesne, 6-3, 6-3. 3. Radke, Whitfield, d. Horton, Savannah, 6-1, 6-0. 5. Applegate, Whitfield, d. Lawrence, Clayton, 6-2, 6-0. 7. Reiland, Barstow, d. Fletcher, Greenwood, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles semifinals
Alm/Kinney, Westminster Christian Academy, d. W. Winings/Robles-Razzaq, Clayton, 7-5, 6-3. Noel/Stengel, Westminster Christian Academy, d. J. Winings/Venigalla, Clayton, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles placement matches
1. Noel/Stengel, Westminster Christian Academy, d. Alm/Kinney, Westminster Christian Academy, 6-2, 6-2. 3. W. Winings/Robles-Razzaq, Clayton, d. J. Winings/Venigalla, Clayton, 6-0, 6-3. 5. Welman/Oberkrom, St. Michael the Archangel, d. A. Collier/M. Collier, Savannah, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 10-1. 7. Justin/Coumnbo, Barstow, d. Clarkston/Ward, Willow Springs, 6-3, 6-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Missouri state track and field championships
Saturday, in Jefferson City; at Adkins Stadium
Race distances in meters
CLASS 1 BOYS
Team scores: 1. Green City, 87; 2. Mound City, 48; 3. Valle Catholic, 41; 4. Calvary Lutheran, 37; 5. Knox County, 32; 6. Stanberry, 29; 7. Scotland County, 28; T8. West Nodaway, 26; T8. King City, 26; T10. Wellington-Napoleon, 24; T10. Worth County, 24; T32. Orrick, 6. No score: Drexel, Midway.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Poppa, Mound City, 11.14. 200: 1. Poppa, Mound City, 22.64. 400: 1. Swavey, St. Joseph Christian, 50.52. 800: 1. Schwebach, Stanberry, 2:01.93; 2. Hughes, Wellington-Napoleon, 2:02.25. 1,600: 1. Hagemeyer, Calvary Lutheran, 4:26.81. 3,200: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 9:34.49. 100 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 14.78. 300 hurdles: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 39.11. 400 relay: 1. King City, 44.04; 5. Wellington-Napoleon, 45.06. 800 relay: 1. Green City, 1:31.11; 4. Wellington-Napoleon, 1:34.36. 1,600 relay: 1. Knox County, 3:30.31; 6. Wellington-Napoleon, 3:36.04. 3,200 relay: 1. Calvary Lutheran, 8:25.67. High jump: 1. Irwin, Green Ridge, 6-6 3/4. Pole vault: 1. Hampton, Liberal, 13-9 1/4. Long jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 22-0 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Buggs-Tipton, Green City, 45-0<AF>1/4<XA>. Shot put: 1. Colvin, Stanberry, 52-0<AF>3/4<XA>; 5. Leach, Wellington-Napoleon, 47-6<AF>1/2<XA>. Discus: 1. Strange, Lakeland, 157-3. Javelin: 1. Fletcher, Meadville, 173-0; 3. Buchanan, Orrick, 151-5.
CLASS 1 GIRLS
Top 10 and area team scores: 1. College Heights Christian, 62; 2. Princeton, 43; 3. Tarkio, 33; 4. Rock Port, 32; 5. St. Joseph Christian, 30; T6. Midway, 28; T6. Marion County, 28; 8. Delta, 26; 9. Drexel, 25; 10. Valle Catholic, 24; T39. Archie, 5. No score: Wellington-Napoleon.
Event winners and KC-area finalists
100: 1. Lawrence, College Heights Christian, 12;50; 5. Parks, Drexel, 13.01. 200: 1. Lewis, Green City, 26.45. 400: 1. Lawrence, College Heights Christian, 57.50; 7. Ruckey, Midway, 1:01.53. 800: 1. Straus, Marion County, 2:22.43. 1,600: 1. Barton, Liberal, 5:32.26. 3,200: 1. Straus, Marion County, 12:05.77. 100 hurdles: 1. Roberts, Greenwood, 16.18; 7. Wheeler, Drexel, 17.16. 300 hurdles: 1. Miller, St. Joseph Christian, 48.42. 400 relay: 1. College Heights Christian, 51.23; 4. Drexel, 52.25. 800 relay: 1. College Heights Christian, 1:47.44; 2. Midway, 1:51.24; 7. Drexel, 1:52.66. 1,600 relay: 1. Midway, 4:15.41. 3,200 relay: 1. Tarkio, 10:22.93; 2. Midway, 10:27.86. High jump: 1. Miller, St. Joseph Christian, 5-7. Pole vault: 1. Engel, Worth County, 9-111/4. Long jump: 1. Linberger, North Shelby, 16-3. Triple jump: 1. Thoroughman, Silex, 34-0; 4. Mattingley, Archie, 33-5 1/4; 7. Wheeler, Drexel, 32-7 3/4. Shot put: 1. Baucom, Rock Port, 40-8 1/4; 3. Shipps, Drexel, 37-5 1/4. Discus: 1. Baucom, Rock Port, 126-10; 5. Shipps, Drexel, 104-8. Javelin: 1. Miller, St. Joseph Christian, 130-2.
