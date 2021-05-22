Aquinas diver wins title, Wichita schools take top 2 spots at Kansas state swimming

The Kansas girls state swimming and diving championships finished up its two-day run at Topeka’s Capitol Federal Natatorium Saturday, as Class 5-1A entrants took their turn in the lanes.

Bishop Carroll won the team title, with Kapaun Mt. Carmel in second, St. James third and Mill Valley fourth.

In individual competition, St. Thomas Aquinas senior Piper Lindsey won the 1-meter diving title.

Complete team and main individual results follow.

CLASS 5-1A SWIMMING AND DIVING

Saturday, in Topeka; at Capitol Federal Natatorium

(Race distances in yards)

Team scores

1. Bishop Carroll, 282; 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 237; 3. St. James Academy, 162; 4. Mill Valley, 147; 5. Topeka Seaman, 141; 6. Andover, 135; 7. St. Thomas Aquinas, 128; 8. Maize, 120; 9. McPherson, 118; 10. Blue Valley Southwest, 117; 11. Wichita Trinity Academy, 85; 12. Topeka West, 84; 13. Salina Central, 74; 14. Winfield, 53; 15. Valley Center, 52.5; 16. Piper, 47.5; 17. Labette County, 38; 18. Wichita Independent, 37; 19. De Soto, 33; 20. Baldwin, 29; 21. Newton, 28; 22. Salina South, 26; T23. Wichita Collegiate, 23; T23. Topeka Hayden, 23; 25. Emporia, 17; 26. Great Bend, 15; 27. Maize South, 14; 28. Bishop Miege, 13; 29. Circle, 10; 30. Andover Central, 7; T31. Smoky Valley, 5; T31. Lansing, 5; T33. Wellington, 4; T33. Leavenworth, 4; 35. Coffeyville-Field Kindley, 3; T36. Bishop Seabury Academy, 1; T36. Buhler, 1.

Championship finals and KC-area consolation finals

200 medley relay: 1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:51.38; 2. Bishop Carroll, 1:51.85; T3. St. James Academy, 1:54.38; T3. Mill Valley, 1:54.8; 5. Salina Central, 1:55.25; 6. Andover, 1:56.13; 7. BV Southwest, 1:56.40; 8. Topeka Seaman, 1:56.81; 10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:59.08; 11. Piper, 2:02.37; 15. Bishop Miege, 2:04.06.

200 freestyle: 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 1:53.08; 2. Reynga, Bishop Carroll, 1:56.59; 3. Hansen, Mill Valley, 1:59.28; 4. R. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 2:00.87; 5. Orth, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 2:01.22; 6. Moore, Winfield, 2:02.59; 7. Spacek, St. James Academy, 2:05.35; 8. Espinosa, Topeka West, 2:05.58; 13. N. Schottler, De Soto, 2:09.97; 16. L. Schottler, De Soto, 2:10.30.

200 individual medley: 1. Conover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 2:04.76; 2. Winter, Bishop Carroll, 2:07.88; 3. A. Walz, Topeka Seaman, 2:11.63; 4. T. Walz, Topeka Seaman, 2:15.10; 5. Kerr, Baldwin, 2:15.11; 6. Clark, Bishop Carroll, 2:19.18; 7. Horton, Newton, 2:19.69; 8. Evans, Mill Valley, 2:20.03; 9. Clark, St. James Academy, 2:2042; 10. Monaghan, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:22.67; 12. Rhodes, Mill Valley, 2:24.43; 14. Thompson, Leavenworth, 2:26.36.

50 freestyle: 1. Neugent, Andover, 23.87; 2. Brunk, McPherson, 24.00; 3. Baber, BV Southwest, 24.28; 4. Hesser, St. Thomas Aquinas, 24.42; 5. Blasdel, Maize, 24.55; 6. Grace, Wichita Collegiate, 24.76; 7. Salsbury, St. James Academy, 24.84; 8. Biby, Bishop Carroll, 25.16; 16. Dahir, St. Thomas Aquinas, 26.26.

One-meter diving: 1. Lindsey, St. Thomas Aquinas, 386.94 points; 2. Vincent, Emporia, 346.29; 3. Holton, St. James Academy, 342.99; 4. Kelsey, Salina South, 327.12; 5. Meyer, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 321.15; 6. Callahan, St. James Academy, 318.33; 7. Nelson, St. Thomas Aquinas, 303.78; 8. Hakes, Mill Valley, 290.46; 9. Paprocki, St. Thomas Aquinas, 290.43; 10. Bonder, BV Southwest, 262.02; 11. Sims, Salina South, 243.63; 12. Exline, Salina South, 239.79; 13. Hardgree, St. Thomas Aquinas, 218.58.

100 butterfly: 1. Winter, Bishop Carroll, 57.23; 2. Clark, Bishop Carroll, 59.77; 3. Clark, St. James Academy, 1:00.08; 4. Meister, Labette County, 1:00.30; 5. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:00.56; 6. Le, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:02.78; T7. Milligan, Valley Center, 1:02.82; T7. Kindle, Piper, 1:02.82; 15. Drummond, Mill Valley, 1:08.97.

100 freestyle: 1. Neugent, Andover, 52.55; 2. Baber, BV Southwest, 53.22; 3. Reynaga, Bishop Carroll, 53.29; 4. Hansen, Mill Valley, 53.44; 5. Bladsel, Maize, 54.69; 6. Walls, Wichita Trinity, 55.26; 7. Grace, Topeka Seaman, 55.43; 8. Horton, Newton, 55.67; 15. Heise, BV Southwest, 57.23; 16. Cheng, Bishop Seabury, 57.28.

500 freestyle: 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 5:03.13; 2. R. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 5:23.89; 3. T. Walz, Topeka Seaman, 5:24.02; 4. Orth, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 5:26.90; 5. Isom, Winfield, 5:28.53; 6. A. Bailey, Bishop Carroll, 5:34.15; 7. Sprowls, Maize, 5:35.06; 8. Espinosa, Topeka West, 5:36.36; 9. Spacek, St. James Academy, 5:39.94; 15. L. Schottler, De Soto, 5:50.43.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Bishop Carroll, 1:40.93; 2. Andover, 1:42.98; 3. McPherson, 1:43.09; 4. Maize, 1:43.52; 5. Wichita Trinity, 1:44.61; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:45.04; 7. Mill Valley, 1:45.16; 8. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:45.39; 10. De Soto, 1:46.57; 13. BV Southwest, 1:49.74; 15. St. James Academy, 1:50.07; 16. Lansing, 1:50.43.

100 backstroke: 1. Meister, Labette County, 57.17; 2. Brunk, McPherson, 58.77; 3. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:00.39; 4. Grace, Topeka Seaman, 1:00.53; 5. Le, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:00.70; 6. Kuta, Topeka Hayden, 1:01.89; 7. Burmaster, Salina Central, 1:02.06; 8. Amphone, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:03.46; 9. Kindle, Piper, 1:04.09.

100 breaststroke: 1. Conover, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 1:03.79; 2. A. Walz, Topeka Seaman, 1:05.79; 3. Salsbury, St. James Academy, 1:09.68; 4. Kerr, Baldwin, 1:10.15; 5. Evans, Mill Valley, 1:10.59; 6. Heise, BV Southwest, 1:10.67; 7. Rhodes, Mill Valley, 1:11.79; 8. Hanson, Piper, 1:14.23; 9. Ford, Bishop Miege, 1:14.66; 14. Buchholz, Lansing, 1:15.56; 15. Bullock, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:15.69; 16. Mundell, Leavenworth, 1:16.09.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Bishop Carroll, 3:39.79; 2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 3:42.27; 3. McPherson, 3:48.70; 4. BV Southwest, 3:50.65; 5. Topeka Seaman, 3:53.49; 6. Maize, 3:54.71; 7. St. James Academy, 3:56.68; 8. Wichita Trinity, 3:57.03; 9. St. Thomas Aquinas, 3:57.40; 11. De Soto, 3:57.74; 14. Mill Valley, 4:02.41; 15. Piper, 4:03.69.