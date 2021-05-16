Shawnee Mission East wins second straight Kansas 6A state boys tennis title

Ethan Olufson (right) of Shawnee Mission East and his partner Sam Freund competed in doubles in the high school state tennis championships, Friday, May 14,2021 at Shawnee Mission East high school. Susan Pfannmuller Special to The

Shawnee Mission East won its second straight Kansas 6A boys tennis team championship Saturday at the Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village, led by its doubles team of Blake Eason and Hudson Mosher.

The Lancers’ senior duo had a dominant run to the doubles title capped off with a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the finals over Blue Valley Northwest’s Alex Mojica and Gabe Smith.

Manhattan’s Dan Harkin beat SM East’s Graham Faris 6-4, 6-2 for the singles title. Blue Valley West’s Akshath Poojari took third with a 6-3, 6-3 win over BV North’s CJ Smith.

The Lancers took the team title with 47 points, nearly double that of second-place Blue Valley Northwest, which had 29. Manhattan was third with 25, a point ahead of BV West. BV North was fifth with 21.

Aquinas sophomore wins 5A

In the 5A tournament at Maize South, St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Russell Lokko topped Mill Valley junior Gage Foltz in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, in a rematch of the regional singles championship that also went to Lokko.

Aquinas and Mill Valley tied for fifth in the team standings.

Kansas City Christian second in 3-1A

Kansas City Christian finished second to Wichita Collegiate in the 3-1A state tournament at Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita following an epic doubles final that needed a third-set tiebreaker.

Collegiate senior Luke Swan and junior Charlie Dunn outlasted the brothers from Kansas City Christian, Owen and James VanderArk, winning 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4).

Kansas City Christian’s Caleb Bartles won the third-place singles match 6-0, 6-2 over Smoky Valley’s Jake Lucas. KC Christian had 34 points to Collegiate’s 46.