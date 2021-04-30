Ed Fritz to continue high school basketball coaching career at North Kansas City

Blue Valley Northwest coach Ed Fritz watches the run of play between his squad and Bishop Miege at BV Northwest on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Special to The Star

Ed Fritz, who stepped down as the boys basketball coach at Blue Valley Northwest earlier this week, is now the new coach at North Kansas City.

“It’s a great school district and wonderful facilities here,” Fritz said. “I’m excited to get to know the kids.”

Fritz won five Kansas Class 6A state championship at BV Northwest. His teams appeared in the state tournament 10 times in the past 12 seasons. He surpassed 600 career victories three seasons ago, shortly after becoming inducted into the Greater Kansas city Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

North Kansas City’s last top four in a state tournament was 1957, according to the Missouri State High School Athletic Association website.

Congrats to Ed Fritz, the new mens’ basketball coach at @NorthtownNews! Coach Fritz comes to Northtown from BVNW, where he won five Kansas 6A state titles with ten state final appearances in the last twelve years. We’re excited to welcome Coach Fritz to NKC Schools! pic.twitter.com/pMjxnJ9XMB — NKC Schools (@NKCSchools) April 30, 2021