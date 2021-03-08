High School Sports
Kansas’ hoops quarters are Monday, Tuesday. See which schools remain in mix for state
The state high school semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in towns including Wichita, Dodge City, Salina, Manhattan, Emporia and Hutch.
Before then, however, there’s the matter of the quarterfinals in all classes for boys and girls. The final eight teams in each class play those games Monday and Tuesday.
Here is a rundown of that schedule ahead of this weekend’s final fours.
Boys Kansas state quarterfinals
Class 6A
Monday
Hutchinson (7-13) at Campus (19-2)
Wichita Heights (15-7) at Free State (19-3)
Lawrence (19-1) at BV Northwest (21-1)
SM Northwest (14-6) at BV North (18-3)
Class 5A
Tuesday
Topeka West (19-2) at Hays (22-0)
Bishop Carroll (19-2) at Maize (20-2)
Pittsburg (15-6) at De Soto (18-3)
Mill Valley (11-11) at Washington (9-4)
Class 4A
Monday
McPherson (12-10) at Abilene (13-5)
Rose Hill (15-5) at Augusta (16-5)
Holton (14-7) at Bishop Miege (19-1)
Parsons (12-7) at Louisburg (16-6)
Class 3A
Tuesday
Thomas More (20-4) at Hugoton (21-2)
Wichita Trinity (18-3) at Hesston (20-1)
Royal Valley (20-3) at Rock Creek (21-2)
Wellsville (20-3) at Galena (21-2)
Class 2A
Monday
Sterling (18-5) at Hoxie (23-0)
Belle Plaine (14-5) at Hillsboro (20-3)
Lyndon (18-4) at Erie (21-1)
Wabaunsee (11-12) at Valley Falls (17-4)
Class 1A, Div. I
Tuesday
Stockton (10-11) at Ness City (16-7)
Pratt-Skyline (15-6) at South Gray (22-0)
Clifton Clyde (20-2) at Little River (21-1)
Olpe (15-3) at Wichita Classical (18-3)
Class 1A, Div. II
Tuesday
Pawnee Heights (13-9) at South Haven (15-6)
Northern Valley (13-9) at Wheatland-Grinnell (15-6)
St. Johns Tipton (12-7) at Hanover (21-1)
Waverly (12-9) at Elyria Christian (14-9)
Girls Kansas state quarterfinals
Class 6A
Tuesday
Derby (18-4) at Dodge City (20-1)
Wichita Heights (16-6) at Topeka (21-1)
Olathe North (15-6) at Olathe West (14-5)
Blue Valley (16-6) at SM Northwest (20-0)
Class 5A
Monday
Seaman (8-14) at Salina Central (18-4)
Maize (18-2) at Andover Central (22-0)
St. James (11-8) at Aquinas (17-2)
Bonner Springs (6-12) at Lansing (18-3)
Class 4A
Tuesday
McPherson (19-3) at Clay Center (21-0)
Clearwater (15-6) at Andale (17-5)
Wamego (16-6) at Bishop Miege (20-1)
Louisburg (18-4) at Labette Co. (19-2)
Class 3A
Monday
Phillipsburg (20-2) at Hugoton (22-1)
Halstead (20-3) at Cheney (22-0)
Silver Lake (13-10) at Sabetha (21-1)
Frontenac (18-3) at Osawatomie (20-2)
Class 2A
Tuesday
Trego (20-3) at Sterling (22-1)
Garden Plain (16-5) at Moundridge (18-5)
Berean Acad. (17-3) at St. Mary’s Colgan (17-3)
Wabaunsee (9-14) at Valley Heights (20-1)
Class 1A, Div. I
Monday
Osborne (17-4) at Hodgeman Co. (20-4)
South Central (19-5) at Norwich (18-3)
Doniphan West (19-3) at Little River (20-3)
Flint Hills (12-9) at Olpe (22-0)
Class 1A, Div. II
Monday
Ashland (14-7) at Cunningham (21-2)
Dighton (15-9) at Golden Plains (23-0)
Wetmore (17-7) at St. Johns Tipton (18-1)
St. Paul (15-3) at Central Plains (20-3)
