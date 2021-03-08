Kansas’ hoops quarters are Monday, Tuesday. See which schools remain in mix for state

Blue Valley Northwest senior Alston Mason (right) drives past Bishop Miege junior Xavier Hall during the game at Blue Valley Northwest on Friday Feb. 26, 2021. Special to The Star

The state high school semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in towns including Wichita, Dodge City, Salina, Manhattan, Emporia and Hutch.

Before then, however, there’s the matter of the quarterfinals in all classes for boys and girls. The final eight teams in each class play those games Monday and Tuesday.

Here is a rundown of that schedule ahead of this weekend’s final fours.

Boys Kansas state quarterfinals

Class 6A

Monday

Hutchinson (7-13) at Campus (19-2)

Wichita Heights (15-7) at Free State (19-3)

Lawrence (19-1) at BV Northwest (21-1)

SM Northwest (14-6) at BV North (18-3)

Class 5A

Tuesday

Topeka West (19-2) at Hays (22-0)

Bishop Carroll (19-2) at Maize (20-2)

Pittsburg (15-6) at De Soto (18-3)

Mill Valley (11-11) at Washington (9-4)

Class 4A

Monday

McPherson (12-10) at Abilene (13-5)

Rose Hill (15-5) at Augusta (16-5)

Holton (14-7) at Bishop Miege (19-1)

Parsons (12-7) at Louisburg (16-6)

Class 3A

Tuesday

Thomas More (20-4) at Hugoton (21-2)

Wichita Trinity (18-3) at Hesston (20-1)

Royal Valley (20-3) at Rock Creek (21-2)

Wellsville (20-3) at Galena (21-2)

Class 2A

Monday

Sterling (18-5) at Hoxie (23-0)

Belle Plaine (14-5) at Hillsboro (20-3)

Lyndon (18-4) at Erie (21-1)

Wabaunsee (11-12) at Valley Falls (17-4)

Class 1A, Div. I

Tuesday

Stockton (10-11) at Ness City (16-7)

Pratt-Skyline (15-6) at South Gray (22-0)

Clifton Clyde (20-2) at Little River (21-1)

Olpe (15-3) at Wichita Classical (18-3)

Class 1A, Div. II

Tuesday

Pawnee Heights (13-9) at South Haven (15-6)

Northern Valley (13-9) at Wheatland-Grinnell (15-6)

St. Johns Tipton (12-7) at Hanover (21-1)

Waverly (12-9) at Elyria Christian (14-9)

Girls Kansas state quarterfinals

Class 6A

Tuesday

Derby (18-4) at Dodge City (20-1)

Wichita Heights (16-6) at Topeka (21-1)

Olathe North (15-6) at Olathe West (14-5)

Blue Valley (16-6) at SM Northwest (20-0)

Class 5A

Monday

Seaman (8-14) at Salina Central (18-4)

Maize (18-2) at Andover Central (22-0)

St. James (11-8) at Aquinas (17-2)

Bonner Springs (6-12) at Lansing (18-3)

Class 4A

Tuesday

McPherson (19-3) at Clay Center (21-0)

Clearwater (15-6) at Andale (17-5)

Wamego (16-6) at Bishop Miege (20-1)

Louisburg (18-4) at Labette Co. (19-2)

Class 3A

Monday

Phillipsburg (20-2) at Hugoton (22-1)

Halstead (20-3) at Cheney (22-0)

Silver Lake (13-10) at Sabetha (21-1)

Frontenac (18-3) at Osawatomie (20-2)

Class 2A

Tuesday

Trego (20-3) at Sterling (22-1)

Garden Plain (16-5) at Moundridge (18-5)

Berean Acad. (17-3) at St. Mary’s Colgan (17-3)

Wabaunsee (9-14) at Valley Heights (20-1)

Class 1A, Div. I

Monday

Osborne (17-4) at Hodgeman Co. (20-4)

South Central (19-5) at Norwich (18-3)

Doniphan West (19-3) at Little River (20-3)

Flint Hills (12-9) at Olpe (22-0)

Class 1A, Div. II

Monday

Ashland (14-7) at Cunningham (21-2)

Dighton (15-9) at Golden Plains (23-0)

Wetmore (17-7) at St. Johns Tipton (18-1)

St. Paul (15-3) at Central Plains (20-3)