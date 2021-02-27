High School Sports

Mill Valley produces three state champs, places third at Kansas Class 5 state wrestling

The Kansas City Star

Mill Valley High wrestling had a great day Friday at the Kansas Class 5 state high school wrestling championships in Park City.
Mill Valley High wrestling had a great day Friday at the Kansas Class 5 state high school wrestling championships in Park City. Mill Valley Athletics

Mill Valley And St. Thomas Aquinas both cracked the top five at the 2021 Kansas Class 5A boys wrestling state finals on Friday at Park City’s Hart Arena.

Mill Valley, which finished third as a team — one spot ahead of Aquinas — in the final standings was especially dominant in the heavier weight classes, with three state titles:

Congratulations to MV Jaguars Wrestling. Another top 3 finish!! pic.twitter.com/12jRrXnRj2

— mvjaguars (@mvjaguars) February 27, 2021

Aquinas had a state champion, too, in Jared Simma, who finished 37-0 with a 6-4 win over his opponent from Goddard at 182. Teammate Jordan Habben placed third at 132.

Blue Valley Southwest’s Hayden Mills was runner-up at 126, and Bonner’s Cruz Lara was runner-up at 138. Blue Valley’s Brett Umentum was runner-up at 145.

Goddard took home the 5A boys title, with Maize second.

Among the other Friday highlights:

In the girls competition Friday in Salina, Baldwin won the team competition, followed by Pratt in second and Paola in third.

Paola’s Jordyn Knecht roared to a championship at 126 pounds with a pin in 17 seconds. It was her second state title.

Darby Weidl of Ottawa also won a state title at 155 by major decision.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service