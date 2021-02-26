Truman’s Najee Williams is in quarterfinals of national high school slam dunk contest

A Truman High School boys basketball player may earn a trip to this year’s Final Four.

Senior Najee Williams is in the quarterfinals of the American Family Insurance fan vote for the Slam Dunk Contest.

The Slam Dunk Contest, along with the boys and girls Three-Point Championships, usually takes place at halftime of the NCAA Tournament title game. This year, “the player that ultimately receives the most votes in the final round will be selected to compete” in the event, American Family Insurance said.

Williams, who is 6 foot 3 and 185 pounds, is up against Luke Easley of Beth Haven High School in Louisville.

When voting, fans can see a highlight reel of Williams’ dunks (and the other seven contestants).

Voting for this round goes through March 2 and takes place daily at amfam.com/fanvote.