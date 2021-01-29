Lee’s Summit boys rebound from loss with victory at North Kansas City

File photo

Lee’s Summit boy’s basketball rebounded from its first loss of the season earlier this week by winning at North Kansas City 61-54 on Friday night.

The Tigers were led by junior Luke McDonald’s double-double. The point guard finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“That’s what he’s done all year for us,” Lee’s Summit head coach Blake Little said. “He is probably the best guard rebounder in the city. He gets about eight to nine a game as a point guard — that tells you.”

But it was no easy task for Lee’s Summit (9-1) to bounce back as the North KC Hornets (4-3) consistently stayed within touching distance.

Lee’s Summit dominated in the early stages, taking an 18-8 lead into the second quarter, but North KC rarely dropped into a double-digit deficit. It would have been a five-point game at halftime if not for a buzzer-beater three-pointer from Lee’s Summit’s Alex Benassi.

And it was the typical aggressive play from the Hornets that not only kept them in the game but led to a stop-and-start spectacle that saw a staggering 56 free throws during the course of the game. The Hornets also managed to draw a technical foul from Lee’s Summit junior guard Brycen LaRue that only served to stoke the flames of a heated game

Yet 34 of those free throws fell the way of Lee’s Summit and ultimately gave the Tigers the edge.

“North Kansas City always plays hard, they’re a physical team, they’re athletic, they’re well-coached by Coach Gerry Marlin,” Little said. “And so we knew we had to match their physicality. In a game like that, it’s going to be physical, and I was proud of our guys. I thought they played hard. That’s just a tough, hard conference road game.”

And if there’s one player for the Tigers that encapsulated that toughness, it was McDonald.

The junior had already notched 10 rebounds by halftime, leaving him just four points shy of the double-double. He would go above and beyond that, racking up a further 10 points in the second half.

He was aided by double-digit scoring nights by both Benassi and LaRue, who finished with 11 and 12 points, respectively.

McDonald put up a unique line for a point guard, only registering a single assist and not attempting any shots from beyond the arc. But his speed and agility inside was crucial for Lee’s Summit.

“He’s our toughest (player), sometimes too tough,” Little said. “But tonight he was pretty darn special. It was good stuff.”

And it wasn’t just Little who was doing work inside.. Five other Tigers finished with three rebounds or more. North KC’s starting trio of Jon Elful, Cyan Evans and Jack Hanson still proved a handful though, as the three managed to collect 21 of North KC’s 28 rebounds between them.

Lee’s Summit finished with 30 rebounds.

“For us, we’re not the biggest team. We’re not the biggest team. But we play a lot of guards, and for us, it’s that mindset of going to get it,” Little said.

“We lost one the other night where our mindset wasn’t very good, and we’ve had two great days of practice, we’ve backed it up tonight, so I’m really proud of the way that we played. Our energy was great, and energy leads to rebounds.”