Liberty boys basketball gets offense and defense working in win at Raymore-Peculiar

Javin Shaw, left, and Kellen Goodwin celebrate during Liberty’s 53-27 win Friday night at Raymore-Peculiar. Shaw scored 17 to lead the Blue Jays over the Panthers.

The Liberty Blue Jays boy’s basketball team seemed pretty rushed to arrive at Raymore-Peculiar’s gym on Friday night, play a quick game of basketball and get out as soon as possible.

And that is what Liberty did.

The fast-paced Blue Jays (7-3) defeated the host Raymore-Peculiar Jaguars (3-2) 53-27, rarely taking a breather as the 32-minute regulation game took just 53 minutes of real-time, not including the halftime break.

The fourth quarter ended up being the longest quarter of the game, taking 15 minutes as Liberty entered the bonus and took its game to the free-throw line.

Liberty’s 4-1 perimeter offense that didn’t see the ball stay in a player’s hands for more than a couple of seconds.

“We’re not very good when the ball stops,” Liberty head coach Roger Stirtz said. “We’re not an isolation team, we have to move the ball. We’re a very, very simple program, and we try to do two or three things really well and moving the ball is one of them.”

Liberty employed a three-guard lineup with one of its bigs always available in one of the corners to get four players on the perimeter. The 4-1 offense opened up two opportunities: one option to get the ball into the hands of perimeter shooters or secondly to open up lanes inside for players to drive inside.

When shooting, the Blue Jays looked for the hot hands of senior forward Javin Shaw, who finished with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Four of those buckets came from beyond the three-point-line.

“I thought he played really well tonight and most importantly the ball found him,” Stirtz said. “We’ve got to move the ball and find the hot shooters and he was one of them.”

Jaguars guard Iryn Allen went toe to toe with Shaw for much of the game, finishing one point shy of the Blue Jay with 16 points on 5-for-13 shooting. The junior also went a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

When Liberty was unable to get the ball into the hands of Shaw, it instead directed it toward guard Luke Stubbs. Stubbs closely followed Shaw, scoring 14 points, but much of his damage came from within the paint.

The 6-foot-2 guard often drove from outside toward the rim, reaching the basket on a regular basis.

Liberty junior guard Bennett Stirtz also chipped in from inside with 10 points. giving the Blue Jays three who were in double digits for scoring.

The drive to the bucket became such a regular occurrence that Ray-Pec head coach Scott Jermain called a timeout late in the first half pleading his team to opt for the foul rather than allow the Blue Jays to get to the basket with ease.

A bright spot for Ray-Pec came in the form of 6-foot-6 forward Tucker Miller. The junior hauled in 10 rebounds; eight more than the next closest player on his team.

But the Jaguars shot 9 for 28 from the field for the game. Allen recorded five of those buckets.

“Our kids played alright,” Stirtz said of his Liberty team. “Ray-Pec is well-coached and they run their stuff well, but I thought our defensive effort and what we needed to do defensively was good.”