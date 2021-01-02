High School Sports
Shrine Bowl all-star football rosters set for 48th annual edition of game in Hutchinson
The rosters are set for the 2021 Kansas Shrine Bowl featuring the best high school football players in the Sunflower State.
The 48th edition of the annual game is scheduled to be played Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Head coaches are De Soto’s Brian King for the East and Norton’s Lucas Melvin for the West.
Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching staff. Players were nominated by their high school coaches or athletic directors.
“This is a very talented group of kids,” King said. “Getting the roster down to 36 was tough. There are a lot of special players out there. I’m impressed by this group and I’m excited to get to work with them.”
East Squad
First Last School Class HT WT
Tanner Barcus, Parsons 3A 5’10” 180
Jordan Barnard, Olpe High School 1A 6’1” 200
Malik Benson, Lansing 4A 6’1” 170
Danny Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas 5A 6’2” 260
Leo Clennan, Blue Valley Northwest 6A 6’4” 215
Max Close, Shawnee Mission South 6A 6’4” 225
Tristen Everard, Blue Valley Southwest 5A 6’1” 165
Ma’rrell Fountain, Olathe East 6A 5’9” 190
Denver Gardner, Spring Hill 5A 6’2” 275
Tyler Gerety, Nemaha Central 2A 6’0” 175
Jacob Hartman, Mill Valley 5A 6’1” 175
Austin Holthaus, Centralia 1A 6’0” 245
Darell Jones, Field Kindley 4A 6’0” 175
Canon Karn, Holton 3A 6’0” 205
Miles Kitselman, Lyndon 1A 6’5” 260
Ethan Kremer, Mill Valley 5A 6’1” 275
Branden Martin, Tonganoxie 4A 6’1” 200
Jackson Miller De Soto 5A 6’0” 185
Mack Moeller Bishop Miege 4A 6’3” 200
Cole Mondi Lawrence 6A 5’11” 200
Caleb Murillo Columbus 3A 6’2” 295
Clayton Power Blue Valley 6A 6’2” 303
Desmond Purnell Hayden Catholic 3A 6’1” 210
Bo Reeves Rossville 2A 6’4” 205
Ethan Reynolds Gardner Edgerton 6A 5’9” 155
Hayden Robb Perry-Lecompton 3A 5’10” 230
Drew Schmelzle Sabetha 3A 6’5” 210
Andrew Schwinn Maur Hill - Mount Academy 2A 5’11” 200
Carter Stanchfield Paola 4A 6’3” 255
Isaac Stanton Basehor-Linwood 4A 6’1” 185
Kolby Talbot Axtell 8 Man-II 6’0” 225
Dane Whalen Osage City 2A 5’10” 250
LaJames White St. James Academy 4A 5’8” 186
Dee Wideman Girard 3A 6’2” 245
Cameron Wise West Franklin 2A 6’5” 230
Luke Zegunis Olathe West 6A 6’0” 255
West Squad
First Last School Class HT WT
Ethan Abell Oakley 1A 5’10” 180
Nic Allen Riley County 3A 6’0” 180
Shadryon Blanka St. Francis 8 Man-II 6’2” 205
Julius Bolden Wichita Northwest 5A 5’11” 195
Noah Bolticoff Rose Hill 4A 6’5” 285
Carter Brown Inman 1A 6’0” 180
Tanner Cash Clearwater 3A 6’2” 215
Spencer Davidson Minneapolis 2A 6’2” 220
Trevor Erickson Chapman 3A 6’2” 185
Kenny Fehrman Wellington 4A 6’3” 270
Jayden Garrison Little River 8 Man-I 6’2” 170
Doug Grider Halstead 3A 6’2” 236
Holt Hanzlick Hoisington 2A 6’0” 205
Gaven Haselhorst Hays 5A 6’1” 230
Christien Hawks Norton Community 2A 6’5” 260
Jack Hawver Hutchinson 5A 6’0” 202
Nick Herrman Wichita Collegiate 3A 6’0” 245
Damian Ilalio Manhattan 6A 6’2” 270
Jake Johnson Maize South 5A 6’1” 190
Wetu Kalomo Wichita Northwest 5A 6’0” 180
Koy Kenny Ulysses 4A 6’1” 217
Andrew Khoury Junction City 6A 6’1” 200
Isaiah Maikori Andover 5A 6’1” 180
Trey Nuzum Garden City 6A 6’3” 290
Harlan Obioha Hoxie 8 Man-I 6’10” 315
Oz Perez Holcomb 3A 6’2” 290
Ben Purvis Bishop Carroll Catholic 5A 6’3” 285
Jacob Rees Andover Central 4A 5’10” 182
Darby Roper Haven 2A 5’11” 170
Josh Sanders Maize 5A 5’7” 180
Maximus Shannon Arkansas City 4A 5’11” 285
Jake Shope Goddard 5A 6’1” 185
Ty Sides Phillipsburg 2A 5’9” 160
Ethan Stuhlsatz Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5A 6’4” 205
Lem Wash Derby 6A 5’11” 210
Cayden Winter Andale 3A 6’1” 235
