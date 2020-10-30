Bishop Miege volleyball is back on top with a state championship after win over Andale

The Bishop Miege volleyball team, led by a group of seven seniors, won the program’s 26th state championship on Friday by claiming the Kansas Class 4A title in Hutchinson. teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

At the Kansas Class 4A tournament, Bishop Miege won its 26th state championship in program history with a perfect day on Friday, including a straight-set victory over Andale, 25-17, 25-13, in the title match.

The championship-winning kill came from Payton Verhulst, the Louisville basketball commit who returned to the volleyball team for her senior year after missing last season due to injury.

“I came to every game last year, and I was like, ‘I don’t think I can watch this for another year, I’ve got to get back out there and help win a state championship,’” Verhulst said. “This was such an awesome feeling. I just wanted to do it for this whole team. I’m so glad I came back, and I love this team so much. I’m glad I could do it for them.”

It was a dominant day from Miege, which overwhelmed Andale with its depth and quality of hitting and blocking from Verhulst, Ella Martin, Erin Garr and Leilani Elder.

But after missing the state tournament last season without Verhulst, Friday’s championship was no doubt made possible in part by her return.

“She is such a special player,” Miege coach Kathleen Rush said. “She is such a competitor. Rock, Paper, Scissors or whatever she’s doing, she’s going to take you down. It doesn’t matter what it is, she wants to win. That was really special today to see her do that.”