Lenexa’s Christ Prep wins battle of nationally ranked small-school prep football teams

The Christ Prep Patriots, a high school football team based in Lenexa, are the defending national champions in the National Homeschool Football Association.

And if Saturday’s game is any indication, they’re ready to defend that title

Ranked No. 1 in the country this fall, the Patriots (10-1) played host to the nation’s No. 2-ranked team, Lighthouse Christian (10-1) of Springfield, Missouri, and beat the rival Chargers 49-26 at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe.

The Patriots hit another gear after halftime, turning a game that was tied at 14-all into an old-fashioned rout. Christ Prep outscored its visitors 35-12 after intermission.

With the win, Christ Prep secured the top seed in this year’s NHFA tournament, which starts Nov. 19 in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Founded in 2003, Christ Prep football has won national championships in 2003, 2014 and 2018. More than 30 Patriots alums have gone on to play in college.