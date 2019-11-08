Liberty in Class 4, and St. Michael the Archangel in Class 3, move to third-place games in Missouri state volleyball

The Liberty High School girls volleyball team will square off against Francis Howell Central for third place in the Missouri Class 4 state tournament third-place game.

Liberty and Francis Howell Central are set to play at 3 p.m. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.

Liberty and Francis Howell Central were both part of the semifinals round-robin play on Friday with Nixa and Lafayette Wildwood, the two teams that ultimately advanced to Saturday’s state championship.

In Friday’s games, Liberty split with Lafayette, one game a piece, then beat Francis Howell Central 25-20, 25-12 but then fell to Nixa 25-15, 25-22.

In the Class 3 tournament semifinals round-robin games, also in Cape Girardeau, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic beat Windsor Imperial 25-15, 25-13, and then lost its second match to St. Francis Borgia 25-23, 25-14. St. Michael the Archangel followed with a loss in the final game of semifinal round robin 25-13, 25-12 to Logan-Rogersville.

St. Michael the Archangel will face Windsor Imperial in the third-place game set for 6 p.m. Saturday.