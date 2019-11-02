Haley Ward, a freshman at Fort Osage High, wins gold at U15 Pan American meet

File image

Haley Ward is a freshman at Fort Osage High School.

She is also now a champion in international women’s wrestling after capturing the gold at the under-15 Pan American wrestling championships in Panama on Saturday.

Ward, who is from Buckner, Missouri, was part of the USA wrestling team that competed in the U15 tournament this weekend in Panama City.

The U.S. women, who wrestle freestyle, won seven individual titles on way to the team crown. The United States team finished with 175 points. Panama was second with 107 points and Colombia third with 86. Eleven countries competed in the tournament.

Ward helped the U.S. dominate the field. Wrestling in the 62-kilogram class (62 kilograms is about 137 pounds), Ward beat Chile’s Nathaly Obando Rjas and Panama’s Abigail Rodriguez en route to the top finish.