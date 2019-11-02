Blue Springs South wins state championship in softball

McClatchy File

It was an all KC-area final in Missouri Class 4 softball on Saturday in Springfield. Blue Springs South dominated that final.

The Jaguars beat Raymore-Peculiar 10-0 in five innings for the state championship.

Blue Springs South got off to a hot start, scoring three runs in the first, and never looked back.

Blue Spring South pitcher Addalyn Lightner gave up five hits in the five innings and struck out five. She finished 10-1 on the season for the Jaguars, who were 20-6 on the season. Blue Springs South knocked out Columbia Rock Bridge 3-2 on Friday in the semifinals. Raymore Peculiar ended up 26-6.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Blue Springs South catcher Victoria Bailey went 2 for 4 with five RBIs, including a homer, in Saturday’s championship. Center fielder Reagan Hecker went 3 for 4 and scored three runs, while Bailey Brumley, who played first base, also had three hits.

Raymore-Peculiar pitcher Camryn Stickel took the loss. She finished 23-6 on the season.

Ray-Pec beat Webb City Springfield Kickapoo and Cedar Hill Northwest to get to the championship game.