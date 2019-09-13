Lee’s Summit North takes control, tops Blue Springs

Lee’s Summit North’s Adrien Lock celebrated after the Broncos beat Blue Springs 31-21 on Friday night in Lee’s Summit. jawooldridge@kcstar.com

The start on this Friday the 13th was nothing short of a nightmare for Lee’s Summit North. The Broncos were down a score against rival Blue Springs before they really knew what hit them.

Lee’s Summit North, awash with many fresh faces making their career starts, didn’t panic. The Broncos, in fact, did the opposite, dominating the rest of the way in a 31-21 victory under the glow of a full moon at Bronco Stadium in Lee’s Summit.

The final wasn’t indicative of how much Lee’s Summit North (2-1) dominated against Blue Springs (2-1).

Lee’s Summit North dominated time of possession in the first half, running 39 plays to the Wildcats’ 14, yet only led by three at halftime because of two long Blue Springs touchdowns.

The Broncos made sure the score matched their level of play in the second half, recording two safeties and allowing just a meaningless touchdown in the game’s final minute for the final margin of victory.

Lee’s Summit North coach Jamar Mozee saw a lot of nerves when his team opened up the season with a stunning loss to Liberty North. The jitters were back again last week, despite an easy win.

And perhaps it was those two experiences that didn’t lead to panic when his team gave up a 56-yard touchdown on the Wildcats’ third play from scrimmage.

“We’re starting to get comfortable. I’ve really been working on that the last three weeks, because we’ve got some really young guys,” Mozee said. “Our quarterback is a first-year starter, and we’ve got a lot of new guys. They’re finally starting to calm down and do the things we talk about in practice, and that’s the first game it’s really translated.”

The aforementioned quarterback, junior Carlton Perkins, didn’t look like a first-year starter on Friday. He threw for more than 200 yards and a touchdown. Just as important, his pinpoint accuracy allowed the Broncos to overcome some of those early penalties in the first half and keep control of the ball — and the game.

“We’ve got people who can run, people who can catch,” Perkins said. “When we got in the groove, there was nothing stopping us. Myles Shaw (more than 100 yards and a touchdown) was running the ball well, Logan Muckey was catching the ball, Jaden Moore was catching the ball. We were working on all cylinders, and when we’re working on all cylinders, nothing can stop us.”

The Lee’s Summit North defense, meanwhile, eliminated the big play and dominated the Wildcats in the second half.

Adrien Block turned in the play of the game on Lee’s Summit North’s second safety, recording a pass deflection, sack, and a safety on the same play. He swatted a would-be screen pass back in the face of Blue Springs quarterback Dom Harkness, who had no choice but to catch the deflection in the end zone as Block swarmed him for the safety.

That was the beginning of the end of Lee’s Summit North’s second consecutive victory over Blue Springs.

“It’s been a long time of them beating us, and it’s good to be on the other side,” Perkins said.

With the season just three weeks old now, Mozee hopes his squad is just getting started.

“Tonight, I kind of saw (the jitters) leave. They just played,” Mozee said. “And I told them, I don’t care about the score, let’s just play. Everything else will take care of itself. And they did that.”