Blue Valley North’s Davis Cooper receives Kenneth Smith Award as KC’s top golfer

Davis Cooper Submitted photo

Blue Valley North golfer Davis Cooper has received the Kenneth Smith Award, presented annually to the top golfer in the Kansas City Metro.

The criteria for the honor also includes academic, leadership and community service accomplishments.

Davis had a 71.9 scoring average in his junior season this spring, placing fifth at the Kansas Class 6A state tournament. He finished top-five in seven tournaments.

Mill Valley’s Sarah Lawson won the girls Kenneth Smith Award last fall.