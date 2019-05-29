High School Sports
Wichita’s Trinity Academy soars to 4A title at rain-delayed boys state golf tourney
Wednesday’s Kansas Class 4A boys high school state golf tournament at Mariah Hills in Dodge City? It turned into the Trinity Academy Show.
In competition originally scheduled for May 20 at Quail Ridge in Winfield but altered due to poor weather, senior teammates from the Wichita private school — Caden Vanlandingham and Sam Majors — shot 2-over 73 and 4-over 75, respectively, on to capture the top two spots on the podium.
Fort Scott junior Nicholas King and Altamont-Labette County junior Jack Leake tied for third at 5-over 76. Wellington sophomore Blake Saffell placed fifth with a 6-over 77.
The accolades continued for Trinity Academy in the team tally, where Trinity topped Wellington, Andale and the rest of the field for team honors.
The Class 2A tournament, started and then suspended on May 20, was also contested Wednesday, at the par-71 Hesston Golf Park in Hesston. Salina-Sacred Heart sophomore Kameron Shaw won the championship with a 5-under 66, (10), and junior teammate Tate Herrenbruck was right behind at 4-under 67.
Salina-Sacred Heart won the team championship, too.
The Class 1A tournament, suspended May 20 at Salina Municipal, concluded last week with senior Eli Bullinger of Montezuma-South Gray victorious at 5-over 75. Senior Alex Hickel from Claflin-Central Plains finished 1 back, followed by Stockton senior Brady Beougher, who won a playoff over Frankfort sophomore Aiden Gerstner.
Classical School of Wichita senior Cole Buckingham was next, at 7-over, followed by freshman teammate Kate Tilma, who shot a 78. Classical School of Wichita finished third as a team, behind Frankfort and Osborne.
This is the last year that state golf will be played on a single day. Starting this coming school year, the state tournaments will consist of 36 holes — two rounds over back-to-back days.
Kansas boys state golf tournaments
Class 4A team scoring
At Mariah Hills Golf Course, Dodge City
Par 71
Wichita-Trinity Academy 315. Wellington 331. Andale 336. Fort Scott 339. Wamego 341. Topeka-Hayden 342. Altamont-Labette County 349.
Class 4A individual scoring
Name (class), school, relation to par, score, place
Caden Vanlandingham (12), Wichita-Trinity +2 73 1
Sam Majors (12), Wichita-Trinity +4 75 2
Nicholas King (11), Fort Scott +5 76 3
Jack Leake (11), Altamont-Labette +5 76 3
Blake Saffell (10), Wellington +6 77 5
Mac Piles (12), Topeka-Hayden +7 78 6
Cole Wheeler (11), Chanute +7 78 6
Trevor Black (11), Andale +8 79 8
Kyle Bovee (12), Circle +8 79 8
Kade Grunert (12), Topeka-Hayden +8 79 8
Calvin Dillon (11), Louisburg +9 80 11
Jacob Hall (12), Tonganoxie +9 80 11
Jacob Geroge (10), Winfield +10 81 13
Zachary Vandervoort (9), Pratt +10 81 13
Cooper Foltz (11), Wamego +11 82 15
Deitrek Gill (9), Wellington +11 82 15
Carter Goldston (12), Fort Scott +11 82 15
Maxwell Hanson (12), Circle +12 83 18
David Mathes (12), Pratt +12 83 18
Austin Perez (11), Ulysses +12 83 18
Lucas Scheufler (10), Wichita-Trinity +12 83 18
Drayton Cleaver (9), Chanute +13 84 22
Colby Eck (11), Andale +13 84 22
Davis Swyers (11), Wichita-Trinity +13 84 22
William Yates (10), Buhler +13 84 22
Cayden Albers (12), Andale +14 85 26
Rylan Blasi (11), Wellington +14 85 26
Stephen Radley (12), Wichita-Trinity +14 85 26
Dylan Tyner (9), Wamego +14 85 26
Levi Long (10), Wamego +15 86 30
Justin Deters (12), Abilene +16 87 31
Cade Gollier (11), Ottawa +16 87 31
Jace Lawrence (10), Wellington +16 87 31
Ryan Gartner (11), Altamont-Labette +17 88 34
Lucas Harryman (11), Fort Scott +17 88 34
Trace Niemann (11), Andale +17 88 34
John Rinella (12), Bishop Miege +17 88 34
Drake Varns (11), Louisburg +17 88 34
Gavin Wilson (11), Wamego +17 88 34
Jackson Berning (11), Buhler +18 89 40
Cordel Hendrickson (10), Buhler +18 89 40
Peyton Linker (10), Wellington +18 89 40
Joshua Martin (10), Anderson County +18 89 40
Isaac Bones (12), Ottawa +19 90 44
Joey Connor (11), Topeka-Hayden +19 90 44
Trenton Matney (11), Buhler +19 90 44
Carson Powelson (12), Anderson County +19 90 44
Jacob Wick (12), Wamego +19 90 44
Andrew Willson (9), Tonganoxie +19 90 44
Christopher Ortolani (10), Independence +20 91 50
Nathan Sowers (11), Atchison +20 91 50
Chance Kohls (9), Augusta +21 92 52
Bartholomew Neville (12), Andale +21 92 52
Benjamin Smith (12), Altamont-Labette +21 92 52
Elias Hestand (9), Altamont-Labette +22 93 55
NOAH LOECKE (11), Rose Hill +22 93 55
Jeremy Waldman (12), Iola +22 93 55
Alexander Williams (11), Fort Scott +22 93 55
Spencer Gratton (10), Tonganoxie +23 94 59
Jackson White (10), Wamego +23 94 59
Brady Bohannon (12), Topeka-Hayden +24 95 61
Chadd Brown (9), Augusta +25 96 62
Adam Gorges (12), Andale +26 97 63
Derek Heuer (12), Wichita-Trinity +26 97 63
CJ Watson (12), Topeka-Hayden +26 97 63
Trey Pivarnik (10), Topeka-Hayden +27 98 66
Jackson Vorbeck (11), Tonganoxie +27 98 66
Andrew Hess (12), Augusta +28 99 68
Kaden Kearney (9), Augusta +30 101 69
Devin Walker (12), Ulysses +30 101 69
Thomas Cox (11), Buhler +31 102 71
Brendon Gahagan (11), Chanute +31 102 71
Ryan Haight (11), Louisburg +32 103 73
Austin Phillips (12), Buhler +32 103 73
Jacob Adams (9), Chanute +33 104 75
Brett Wyckoff (9), Wellington +34 105 76
Jack Hendrickson (11), Chanute +36 107 77
Dakota Payne (10), Altamont-Labette +37 108 78
Josh Manahan (10), Augusta +38 109 79
Eric Beltran (11), Chanute +46 117 80
Kyle Scott (11), Augusta +50 121 81
Colin Cook (11), Louisburg +54 125 82
Scott DeMaranville (12), Tonganoxie +56 127 83
Dylan Aitkens (12), Tonganoxie, withdrew
Andrew Farris (12), Parsons, withdrew
A.J. Hagerman (12), Fort Scott, withdrew
Noah Hill (12), Louisburg, withdrew
Garrett Rolofson (11), Louisburg, withdrew
Dylan Fanning (12), Ottawa, withdrew
Trey Mathis (12), Altamont-Labette, withdrew
Gage Milan (12), Mulvane, withdrew
Class 2A team scoring
At Hesston Golf Course, Hesston
Par 71
Salina-Sacred Heart 313. Yates Center 325. Jayhawk Linn 332. Plainville 350. Trego Community 356. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s 369. Syracuse 378.
Class 2A individual scoring
Name (class), school, relation to par, score, place
Kameron Shaw (10), Salina-Sacred Heart -5 66 1
Tate Herrenbruck (11), Salina-Sacred Heart -4 67 2
Ryan Sellman (12), Humboldt +1 72 3
Tanner Copeland (12), Plainville +2 73 4
Will Hedges (9), Lawrence-Bishop Seabury +3 74 5
Dalton Mai (12), Trego Community +6 77 6
Austin Plunkett (10), Syracuse +6 77 6
Easton Reynolds (10), Yates Center +6 77 6
Steven Rovenstine (12), Kansas City Christian +6 77 6
Parker Krob (10), Plainville +7 78 10
Cal Marquardt (12), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s +7 78 10
Reece Solander (11), Yates Center +7 78 10
Jack King (9), Yates Center +8 79 13
Matthew Labenz (11), Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic +10 81 14
Tyler McCoy (12), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +10 81 14
Kaylor Watson (12), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +10 81 14
Caleb Gilliland (10), Salina-Sacred Heart +11 82 17
Spencer Wishon (10), Oberlin-Decatur Community +11 82 17
Zach Surface (9), Sterling +12 83 19
Drake Thomas (10), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +12 83 19
Jarrod Dible (12), Hoxie +13 84 21
Aiden Bunner (10), Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian +14 85 22
Kaden Tarwater (10), Oskaloosa +14 85 22
Alex Fischer (11), Belleville-Republic County +15 86 24
Carter Minson (11), WaKeeney-Trego Community +15 86 24
Gabe Shaughnessy (9), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +16 87 26
Brady Frickey (10), Ellis +17 88 27
Jaren Giesick (12), Sublette +17 88 27
Dylan Weimer (11), Hoxie +17 88 27
Garrett Bolinger (12), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +20 91 30
Aaron King (12), Yates Center +20 91 30
Vincent McLaughlin (12), Plainville +20 91 30
Trevor Trujillo (12), Johnson-Stanton County +20 91 30
Mason Cole (12), Syracuse +21 92 34
Dylan Lindeman (11), Goessel +22 93 35
Nicholas Ison (9), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +23 94 36
Fernando Muro (11), Johnson-Stanton County +23 94 36
Noah Becker (11), Sedgwick +24 95 38
Joey Fry (11), WaKeeney-Trego Community +24 95 38
Avery Unruh (12), Hillsboro +25 96 40
Lance Addington (10), Elkhart +26 97 41
Dillon Dunn (11), WaKeeney-Trego Community +27 98 42
Tyler Malsam (9), WaKeeney-Trego Community +27 98 42
Aaron Moss (11), Smith Center +27 98 42
Morgan Newell (10), Salina-Sacred Heart +27 98 42
Joseph Dougherty (9), Elkhart +29 100 46
Brodie Atherton (11), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn +30 101 47
Kaz Comley (9), Sterling +31 102 48
Brayden Wilson (10), Syracuse +33 104 49
Wyatt Schmidt (10), Sterling +34 105 50
Ryan Thompson (10), Syracuse +34 105 50
Noah Bane (11), Elkhart +35 106 52
Mattox Hale (9), Rossville +35 106 52
Matevz Kalan (9), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +35 106 52
Beau Wilson (9), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +35 106 52
Caleb Walker (11), Howard-West Elk +36 107 56
Elijah Hays (10), Plainville +37 108 57
Lauren Frederick (11), Sterling +38 109 58
Cael Dobson (10), Plainville +40 111 59
Paige Post (12), WaKeeney-Trego Community +41 112 60
Addison Solander (9), Yates Center +41 112 60
Gary Moore (12), Sedgwick +44 115 62
Rylie Daniels (9), Hillsboro +46 117 63
Carter Popejoy (12), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights +47 118 64
Gabe Kerns (10), Plainville +51 122 65
Tate McGinn (9), Sedgwick +51 122 65
Corbin O’Malley (10), Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan +51 122 65
Colby Mertens (11), Sedgwick +59 130 68
Jordan Friesen (12), Inman +60 131 69
Qayden Shepherd (11), Sedgwick +60 131 69
Frank Wichert (9), Hillsboro +61 132 71
Chris McFrederick (9), Sedgwick +63 134 72
Aubrey Schumacher (10), Elkhart +63 134 72
Eli Dalke (9), Hillsboro +64 135 74
Jaden Grilliot (9), Syracuse +66 137 75
Hap Waddell (12), Marion +69 140 76
Charles Skidmore (12), Salina-Sacred Heart, withdrew
Hunter Chase (12), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, withdrew
Treyton Compton (12), Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, withdrew
Wesley Denton (11), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, withdrew
Garrett Gillum (12), Meade, withdrew
Lucas Gilmore (10), Sterling, withdrew
Clayton Runkle (11), Elkhart, withdrew
Tyler Wagner (11), Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, withdrew
