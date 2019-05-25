Stram scores 4 times as Miege beats Louisburg 4-0 for 4th straight state title

In a rematch of last year’s Kansas girls Class 4-1A state championship soccer game between Bishop Miege and Louisburg, the results were more or less the same.

And the operative number was four.

Miege junior Sophia Stram scored four goals in first half Saturday and the Stags led 4-0 at intermission, a score that later became final in the Class 4-1A finale at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Park.

It’s the fourth straight state title for the Stags, who also led Louisburg 4-0 at halftime of last year’s championship game before winning that one 5-0. It’s the fifth girls soccer title overall for Miege.

Top-seeded Louisburg’s season ends at 17-4 while Miege, which entered this year’s tournament as a second seed, finishes 13-7-1.

Stram and the Stags jumped on Louisburg from the start. Her fourth goal came in the 30th minute.

Stram last month committed to continuing her soccer career in 2020 for the Billikens of Saint Louis University.

Elsewhere around the state, the Class 5A and 6A girls soccer titles will be contested Sunday, pushed back a day because of heavy rains that fell on Friday. Both games feature Kansas City-area schools that won semifinal matches on Saturday.

St. Thomas Aquinas (12-7-1) will face St. James (14-6) for the 5A crown at Emporia High, while defending champ Blue Valley West (16-3-1) takes on Washburn Rural (18-2) for the 6A title at Wichita South High.

Both games start at noon.

Washburn Rural advanced with a 1-0 shutout of Olathe Northwest (13-5-2) Saturday morning. Blue Valley West reached the final with a 3-0 blanking of Manhattan (14-4-1).

Aquinas is in the 5A title game on the strength of a 2-0 semifinal win over Bishop Carroll (18-2) on Saturday, while St. James advanced with a 2-0 win over Valley Center (17-2).