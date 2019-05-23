High School Sports
Mill Valley, Aquinas, St. James among teams moving on at state high school tourneys
The name of the game was beating the inclement weather, and for the most part, Kansas’ high school softball and baseball state tournaments were able to do just that.
Semifinals are set for Friday after Thursday’s quarterfinals around the state.
Here’s the recap, which will be updated throughout the evening ...
Baseball
Class 6A, at Lawrence
Campus 5, Derby 1: Campus (21-2) advanced with a tourney-opening win over Derby (11-10).
Mill Valley 5, Olathe Northwest 1: Mill Valley (15-5) moved forward beating Olathe Northwest (17-6). It’s Mill Valley vs. Campus in the first semifinal Friday at 10 a.m.
Lawrence Free State (19-3) vs. Olathe East (15-7), TBD
Washburn Rural (17-5) vs. Blue Valley Northwest (16-6), TBD
Class 5A, at Wichita
St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Great Bend 2: The second-seeded Saints (20-3) moved into the semis with a win over Great Bend (10-11).
St. James Academy 8, Pittsburg 6: St. James (13-9) advanced to a semifinal matchup against Aquinas. Pittsburg fell to 17-5.
Bishop Carroll (21-0) vs. Salina-South (10-10), TBD
Topeka-Seaman (17-5) vs. Arkansas City (13-8), TBD
Class 4A, at Salina
Fort Scott 3, Piper 1: Fort Scott (22-1) bounced KC’s Piper (8-13) and will next meet Buhler in the semis.
Buhler 9, Chanute 0: Buhler (20-3) moved into a semifinal showdown with Fort Scott, beating Chanute (13-8).
Wichita-Trinity Academy (18-1) vs. Mulvane (9-11), TBD
Nickerson (16-2) vs. Tonganoxie (12-9), TBD
Class 3A, at Emporia
St. George-Rock Creek 3, Burlington 0: Shutting out Burlington (7-13), Rock Creek (21-3) moved into the semis.
Wellsville 12, Cheney 1: Wellsville improved to 18-4 with a win over Cheney (19-5).
Minneapolis (19-3) Hugoton (14-8), TBD
Sabetha (18-3) vs. Baxter Springs (17-5), TBD
Class 2-1A
Elkhart 4, The Independent 1: Elkhart dispatched Wichita’s The Independent (13-11) to improve to 20-0.
Humboldt 5, Heritage Christian 4: In 10 innings, Olathe’s Heritage Christian (13-7) fell to Humboldt (21-3).
Marion (18-1) vs. Kansas City Christian (14-8), TBD
Sedgwick (15-2) vs. Rossville (14-8), TBD
Softball
Class 6A, at Lawrence
Washburn Rural 3, Blue Valley 0: Blue Valley (16-7) bowed out with a quarterfinal loss to unbeaten Rural (22-0).
Derby 9, Topeka 1: Derby (19-2) advanced with a win over Topeka (16-4), and next faces Rural at 10 a.m. Friday.
Lawrence Free State (20-2) vs. Olathe Northwest (17-5), TBD
Mill Valley (20-2) vs. Olathe North (17-5), TBD
Class 5A, at Maize
Shawnee Heights 10, Lansing 0: Heights (20-1) advanced with a shutout of Lansing (14-8).
Maize South 7, Blue Valley Southwest 6: BV Southwest lost a close one to finish 18-5; Maize South (19-4) plays Shawnee Heights in the semis Friday.
Bishop Carroll (20-2) vs. Emporia (15-6), TBD
Goddard (15-3) vs. Wichita Northwest (17-5), TBD
Class 4A, at Salina
Andale-Garden Plain 10, Louisburg 0: Andale improved to 22-1 with a quarterfinal win over Louisburg (8-15).
Eudora (15-5) vs. Rose Hill (16-6), TBD
Augusta (21-1) vs. Garnett-Anderson County (12-7), TBD
Clay Center Community/Wakefield (19-1) vs. Paola (16-6), TBD
Class 3A, at Emporia
Frontenac 6, Cheney 0: Eighth-seeded Frontenac (18-6) shocked top seed Cheney (22-2) to advance.
Kingman/Norwich (20-3) vs. St. Marys (19-3), TBD
Holton (19-2) vs. Colby (17-4), TBD
Beloit (17-2) vs. Silver Lake (19-4), TBD
2-1A, at Pratt
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (21-2) vs. Salina-Sacred Heart (13-8), TBD
Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (19-2) vs. Leon-Bluestem (15-4), TBD
Oskaloosa (21-2) vs. Burlingame (12-7), TBD
Spearville (19-2) vs. Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic (15-7), TBD
