Mill Valley, Aquinas, St. James among teams moving on at state high school tourneys

The name of the game was beating the inclement weather, and for the most part, Kansas’ high school softball and baseball state tournaments were able to do just that.





Semifinals are set for Friday after Thursday’s quarterfinals around the state.

Here’s the recap, which will be updated throughout the evening ...

Baseball

Class 6A, at Lawrence

Campus 5, Derby 1: Campus (21-2) advanced with a tourney-opening win over Derby (11-10).

Mill Valley 5, Olathe Northwest 1: Mill Valley (15-5) moved forward beating Olathe Northwest (17-6). It’s Mill Valley vs. Campus in the first semifinal Friday at 10 a.m.

Lawrence Free State (19-3) vs. Olathe East (15-7), TBD

Washburn Rural (17-5) vs. Blue Valley Northwest (16-6), TBD

Class 5A, at Wichita

St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Great Bend 2: The second-seeded Saints (20-3) moved into the semis with a win over Great Bend (10-11).

St. James Academy 8, Pittsburg 6: St. James (13-9) advanced to a semifinal matchup against Aquinas. Pittsburg fell to 17-5.

Bishop Carroll (21-0) vs. Salina-South (10-10), TBD

Topeka-Seaman (17-5) vs. Arkansas City (13-8), TBD

Class 4A, at Salina

Fort Scott 3, Piper 1: Fort Scott (22-1) bounced KC’s Piper (8-13) and will next meet Buhler in the semis.

Buhler 9, Chanute 0: Buhler (20-3) moved into a semifinal showdown with Fort Scott, beating Chanute (13-8).

Wichita-Trinity Academy (18-1) vs. Mulvane (9-11), TBD

Nickerson (16-2) vs. Tonganoxie (12-9), TBD

Class 3A, at Emporia

St. George-Rock Creek 3, Burlington 0: Shutting out Burlington (7-13), Rock Creek (21-3) moved into the semis.

Wellsville 12, Cheney 1: Wellsville improved to 18-4 with a win over Cheney (19-5).

Minneapolis (19-3) Hugoton (14-8), TBD

Sabetha (18-3) vs. Baxter Springs (17-5), TBD

Class 2-1A

Elkhart 4, The Independent 1: Elkhart dispatched Wichita’s The Independent (13-11) to improve to 20-0.

Humboldt 5, Heritage Christian 4: In 10 innings, Olathe’s Heritage Christian (13-7) fell to Humboldt (21-3).

Marion (18-1) vs. Kansas City Christian (14-8), TBD

Sedgwick (15-2) vs. Rossville (14-8), TBD

Softball

Class 6A, at Lawrence

Washburn Rural 3, Blue Valley 0: Blue Valley (16-7) bowed out with a quarterfinal loss to unbeaten Rural (22-0).

Derby 9, Topeka 1: Derby (19-2) advanced with a win over Topeka (16-4), and next faces Rural at 10 a.m. Friday.

Lawrence Free State (20-2) vs. Olathe Northwest (17-5), TBD

Mill Valley (20-2) vs. Olathe North (17-5), TBD

Class 5A, at Maize

Shawnee Heights 10, Lansing 0: Heights (20-1) advanced with a shutout of Lansing (14-8).

Maize South 7, Blue Valley Southwest 6: BV Southwest lost a close one to finish 18-5; Maize South (19-4) plays Shawnee Heights in the semis Friday.

Bishop Carroll (20-2) vs. Emporia (15-6), TBD

Goddard (15-3) vs. Wichita Northwest (17-5), TBD

Class 4A, at Salina

Andale-Garden Plain 10, Louisburg 0: Andale improved to 22-1 with a quarterfinal win over Louisburg (8-15).

Eudora (15-5) vs. Rose Hill (16-6), TBD

Augusta (21-1) vs. Garnett-Anderson County (12-7), TBD

Clay Center Community/Wakefield (19-1) vs. Paola (16-6), TBD

Class 3A, at Emporia

Frontenac 6, Cheney 0: Eighth-seeded Frontenac (18-6) shocked top seed Cheney (22-2) to advance.

Kingman/Norwich (20-3) vs. St. Marys (19-3), TBD

Holton (19-2) vs. Colby (17-4), TBD

Beloit (17-2) vs. Silver Lake (19-4), TBD

2-1A, at Pratt

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (21-2) vs. Salina-Sacred Heart (13-8), TBD

Mound City-Jayhawk Linn (19-2) vs. Leon-Bluestem (15-4), TBD

Oskaloosa (21-2) vs. Burlingame (12-7), TBD

Spearville (19-2) vs. Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic (15-7), TBD