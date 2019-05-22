Aquinas’ three-year run comes to a close as new boys golf champion crowned

St. Thomas Aquinas boys golf team @STAgolfteam/Twitter

St. Thomas Aquinas put two golfers in the top 10, but it wasn’t enough to keep Andover Central from a three-peat of its own.

The Saints’ three-year run as Kansas Class 5A champion came to a close in 2019 as they fell four strokes short of a fourth Wednesday at Dodge City’s Mariah Hills Golf Course.

Michael Winslow was Aquinas’ low scorer at the state tournament, shooting a 1-under 70 and finishing sixth after coming runner-up in a playoff against Kapaun Mt. Carmel’s Matthew Schrock. Connor Hanrahan came second for the Saints with an even-par 71.

Winslow and Hanrahan are sophomores and will be back to try to carry on the tradition, but Aquinas loses four seniors from its 2019 team. Gilbert Bourk (5-over, 76), Joshua Burnett (9-over, 80), Luke Elbrader (11-over, 82) and Carter Melchior (14-over, 85) leave Aquinas after watching three titles brought back to Kansas City.

The Class 5A tournament was filled with many of the top teams in Kansas. Only 16 strokes separated Andover Central in first from Blue Valley Southwest in seventh. Last year’s 4A tournament had 17 strokes between first and second.

Blue Valley Southwest finished with a 309 team score. Timberwolves junior Justin Wingerter earned a top 10 finish with a 1-over 72. He shot four birdies on the day. Senior Nicholas Limback came in a tie for 23rd with a 5-over, 76. And sophomore Braden Crank tied for 40th at 9-over 80.

2019 marks the first time since 2009 that neither Aquinas nor Kapaun won the Kansas Class 5A boys golf title. The Saints will look to 2020 to capture their seventh team title.

Class 5A - Mariah Hills, Dodge City

Team Scores

Andover Central, 293 St. Thomas Aquinas, 297 Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 298 Hays, 304 Maize South, 305 Bishop Carroll, 306 Blue Valley Southwest, 309 Emporia, 312 Basehor-Linwood, 318 Salina South, 327 St. James Academy, 337 Great Bend, 346

Individual Scores

1. Tyler Trudo - Eisenhower, Sr., 4-under, 67 (First in playoff)

2. Gentry Scheve - Emporia, Jr., 4-under, 67 (Second in playoff)

3. Tradgon McCrae - Hays, Sr., 3-under, 68

4. Addison Alonzo - Topeka West, Jr., 2-under, 69

5. Matthew Schrock - Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Sr., 1-under, 70 (First in playoff)

6. Michael Winslow - St. Thomas Aquinas, So., 1-under, 70 (Second in playoff)

7. Connor Hanrahan - St. Thomas Aquinas, So., Even, 71

7. Adam Kasitz - Maize South, Jr., Even, 71

7. Cooper Schultz - Andover Central, Jr., Even, 71

10. Justin Wingerter - Blue Valley Southwest, Jr., 1-over, 72

Class 3A - Emporia Golf Course

Team Scores

1. Sabetha, 327

2. Caney Valley, 336

3. Hesston, 339

4. Phillipsburg, 339

5. Goodland, 340

6. Cheney, 341

7. Hays TMP, 349

8. Nemaha Central, 350

9. Wellsville, 375

10. Silver Lake, 389

11. Hoisington, 415

12. Girard, 416

Individual Scores

1. David Pierson - Sabetha, Jr., 5-over, 76

2. Jesse Burger - Sabetha, Sr., 6-over, 77 (First in playoff)

3. Ryan Lalicker - Goodland, Sr., 6-over, 77 (Second in playoff)

4. Trevor Watson - Caney Valley, Sr., 6-over, 77 (Third in playoff)

5. Jace Watkins - Burlington, Sr., 6-over, 77 (Fourth in playoff)

6. Dylan Freund - Cheney, Sr., 7-over, 78

7. Zachary Burgess - Collegiate, So., 8-over, 79 (First in playoff)

8. Grant Brenneman - Hesston, Sr., 8-over, 79 (Second in playoff)

9. Matthew Mowry - Cimarron, Sr., 8-over, 79 (Third in playoff)

10. Garin Ihrig - Goodland, Sr., 9-over, 80 (First in playoff)

Class 1A - Salina Municipal

Team Scores

1. Frankfort, 336

2. Osborne, 340

3. Classical School of Wichita, 345

4. Hutchinson-Central Christian, 354

5. Olpe, 361

6. Rawlins County, 371

6. South Gray, 371

8. South Central, 374

9. Berean Academy, 377

10. Ashland, 382

11. Hanover, 389

12. Stockton, 398

Individual Scores

1. Eli Bullinger - South Gray, Sr., 5-over, 75

2. Alex Hickel - Central Plains, Sr., 6-over, 76

3. Brady Beougher - Stockton, Sr., 7-over, 77

4. Aiden Gerstner - Frankfort, So., 7-over, 77

5. Cole Buckingham - Classical School of Wichita, Sr., 7-over, 77

6. Kate Tilma - Classical School of Wichita, Fr., 8-over, 78

7. Lathe Watkins - Osborne, So., 8-over, 78

8. Tanner Groene - Burden-Central, Sr., 9-over, 79

9. Jonathan Hoover - Berean Academy, So., 9-over, 79

10. Branden Bussmann - Frankfort, Jr., 9-over, 79