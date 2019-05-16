Former All-Metro player from KC Christian earns national academic award at Texas

Johnny Goodwin, left, with Longhorns interim coach Bruce Berque, at Wednesday’s awards banquet in Orlando.

A former KC Star All-Metro tennis player of the year and Star Scholar-Athlete who’s finishing up a standout career with the Texas Longhorns has racked up one more award before graduation.

UT senior Johnny Goodwin, Kansas City Christian Class of 2015, this week earned the NCAA’s “Elite 90” award for tennis, representing the highest GPA of all players participating in the 2019 NCAA tennis championships.

Texas reached the final four of the tournament in Orlando with a Thursday win over TCU.

A double major in liberal arts honors humanities and government with a 3.93 GPA, Goodwin received the Elite 90 trophy at a midweek banquet held in conjunction with the tennis championships in Florida.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Goodwin graduated from Kansas City Christian with a 4.0 GPA, earning three varsity letters in tennis along the way. He was a two-time Class 3-2-1A state champion in Kansas before heading to Austin.