Lee’s Summit’s Brackins is a big winner at KU Relays

Special to The Star

Thirty years after Johnny Brackins Sr. finished second in the 1989 KU Relays triple jump, another Brackins jumped his way to a pair of victories at the KU Relays.





On Saturday morning at the 2019 KU Relays, Johnny Brackins Jr. took first place in the boys long jump. The sophomore from Lee’s Summit jumped 23 feet, 6.75 inches, joining his father in the record books of the KU Relays.

Brackins Sr., who was officiating at Rock Chalk Park for the meet while his son was jumping to victory, was an All-American in track during his senior year at KU.

“It’s fun because a lot of people know him, so they’re out here watching me,” Brackins Jr. said. “So I’ve got to put on a show and do what I know how to do to show them I’m his son, because he was very successful.”

Brackins Jr., actually picked up his first victory at the meet on Friday when he won the triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 1.25 inches.

While Brackins Jr. was the most impressive performer in the high school portion of the long jump, Kansas City schools owned the top four positions in the boys long jump and the top six spots in the girls long jump:

Boys: 1) Johnny Brackins Jr.,Lee’s Summit, 23-6.75; 2) Jack Roberts, Shawnee Mission South, 22-8.5; 3) Sam Macklin, SM South, 22-4.5; 4) Elijah Anderson, Olathe West, 22-1.75.

Girls: 1) Lenetta Lee, Lee’s Summit Christian, 18-7.75; 2) Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest, 18-3.75; 3) Dymon Pryor, Blue Valley, 18-3.25; 4) Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest, 17-11, 5), Lauren North, St. Teresa’s Academy, 17-9.5; 6) Lydia McDaneld, Mill Valley, 17-8.25.

Lee’ Summit West girls dominate

Just as they did on day Friday, the Lee’s Summit West girls team took home several medals Saturday.

The sprint medley team got things started early for LS West in the first track event of the day, taking home gold with a time of 4 minutes, 8.68 seconds. The team consisted of Charli Ritchey, Akirah Venerable, Audrey Parson and Madison Hulsey, with the latter two having featured on the Titans’ distance medley team that broke the KU Relays high school race record the day prior.

The 1,600 meter relay team finished second (4:03.30), while the 3,200 meter relay team took third (9:39.42). The LS West 3,200 team fell in behind Mill Valley, which recorded the fastest time by a Kansas team this season (9:32.36).

Sunflower races

The KU Relays each year offer a pair of “sunflower relays” for both the boys and girls squads, which feature mostly teams from the Kansas City region. While every other race in the KU Relays doesn’t abide by the regular classifications, the sunflower relays allow teams who are familiar with each other to compete.

“I think it makes it easier, because we can just know who we can go out there and beat,” said David Brown, who was part of the winning Blue Valley West boys 400 relay team.

The boys 400 race was one of the tightest races of the KU Relays, with just 1.19 seconds separating first-place BV West (49.91) from eighth-place Olathe Northwest (44.69). The only team not to finish was Olathe West, due to an injury cutting the team’s anchor agonizingly short.

The Olathe North girls won the girls 400-meter relay, which was soon followed by Leavenworth winning the girls sunflower 1,600 relay and Gardner-Edgerton winning the boys sunflower 1,600 relay.

Other notable results

Rockhurst;s Thomas Seitzer (4:15.80) and Wes Porter (4:15.88) claimed first and second, respectively, in the boys’ 1,600-meter race.

North Kansas City junior Osayi Omorodian finished second in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.43 seconds.

The Park Hill girls squad consisting of Teresa Thomas, Mary McKey, Shekinah Oloyede and Alysheia Joseph finished second in the 800-meter relay.