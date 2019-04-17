William Jewell set to hire Liberty North’s Chris McCabe as men’s basketball coach

Liberty North boys basketball coach is moving to a new job close by, according to a source: as the new men’s hoops coach at William Jewell College. From Twitter

A national search for William Jewell’s next men’s basketball coach concluded in its own backyard.

William Jewell is set to hire Liberty North High School coach Chris McCabe to replace Larry Holley, a source told The Star. The players were informed of the news Wednesday afternoon, the source said.

McCabe will be embarking on his first college job after spending the past nine seasons leading Liberty North. As the only coach in that program’s history, he led the Eagles to five district championships, two conference titles and a pair of appearances in the Final Four.

McCabe could not be immediately reached for comment.

Holley retired after this season, his 48th as a head coach. He won 916 games and 12 conference championships.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE