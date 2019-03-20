The NCAA Tournament is full of Kansas City talent. Here’s the list

Some of the best days in sports arrive this week, with March Madness kicking into full gear Thursday and Friday.
Kansas City players will have an impact.
The NCAA Tournament is littered with players who grew up in Kansas City and blossomed at the high school level here.
Let’s take a look at the list.
* All stats are per-game averages
Ochai Agbaji (Oak Park), Kansas, freshman: 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds
Francesco Badocchi (Bishop Miege), Virginia, redshirt freshman; 1.4 points, 0.2 rebounds
Bol Bol (Bishop Miege transfer), Oregon, freshman: 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, out for season with injury
Elijah Childs (Lee’s Summit West), Bradley, sophomore: 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks
Marvin Clark II (Blue Springs transfer), St. John’s, redshirt senior: 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds
Damien Daniels (Hogan Prep), Abilene Christian, freshman: 3.5 points, 1.9 assists
Patrick Geha (Rockhurst), Oklahoma, senior: 1.0 points
Cameron Hunter (Olathe East), North Dakota State, sophomore: 7.0 pounds, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists
Garrett Luinstra (Lawrence Free State), Kansas, freshman: has not scored
Alex Martin (Blue Valley), Gonzaga, redshirt junior: has not scored
Patrick Muldoon (Basehor-Linwood), Kansas State, junior: has not scored
Joe Pleasant (Blue Valley Northwest), Abilene Christian, freshman: 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds
Shea Rush (Barstow), North Carolina, junior: 0.1 points, 0.3 rebounds
Chris Teahan (Rockhurst), Kansas, sophomore: 0.6 points, 0.1 rebounds
Bryan Trimble Jr. (Raytown South transfer), St. John’s, sophomore: 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds
Derrick Walker (Raytown transfer), Tennessee, sophomore: 0.9 points, 1.1 rebounds
