The NCAA Tournament is full of Kansas City talent. Here’s the list

Some of the best days in sports arrive this week, with March Madness kicking into full gear Thursday and Friday.

Kansas City players will have an impact.

The NCAA Tournament is littered with players who grew up in Kansas City and blossomed at the high school level here.

Let’s take a look at the list.

* All stats are per-game averages

Ochai Agbaji (Oak Park), Kansas, freshman: 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds

Francesco Badocchi (Bishop Miege), Virginia, redshirt freshman; 1.4 points, 0.2 rebounds

Bol Bol (Bishop Miege transfer), Oregon, freshman: 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, out for season with injury

Elijah Childs (Lee’s Summit West), Bradley, sophomore: 12.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.4 blocks

Marvin Clark II (Blue Springs transfer), St. John’s, redshirt senior: 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds

Damien Daniels (Hogan Prep), Abilene Christian, freshman: 3.5 points, 1.9 assists

Patrick Geha (Rockhurst), Oklahoma, senior: 1.0 points

Cameron Hunter (Olathe East), North Dakota State, sophomore: 7.0 pounds, 1.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists

Garrett Luinstra (Lawrence Free State), Kansas, freshman: has not scored

Alex Martin (Blue Valley), Gonzaga, redshirt junior: has not scored

Patrick Muldoon (Basehor-Linwood), Kansas State, junior: has not scored

Joe Pleasant (Blue Valley Northwest), Abilene Christian, freshman: 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds

Shea Rush (Barstow), North Carolina, junior: 0.1 points, 0.3 rebounds

Chris Teahan (Rockhurst), Kansas, sophomore: 0.6 points, 0.1 rebounds

Bryan Trimble Jr. (Raytown South transfer), St. John’s, sophomore: 2.3 points, 1.4 rebounds

Derrick Walker (Raytown transfer), Tennessee, sophomore: 0.9 points, 1.1 rebounds