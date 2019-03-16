North Kansas City wins first ever girls basketball state championship

Chandler Prater hesitated initially, a quick pump fake to test the defense’s whereabouts. But nobody budged. So Prater, a North Kansas City senior, squatted into her shooting stance and released a corner three-pointer.
Swish.
Again.
Prater buried three of them in the opening quarter, the impetus in North Kansas City’s first state championship in school history. North KC defeated Jefferson City 43-34 in the Missouri Class 5 title game Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Prater, the reigning DiRenna Award winner as the top player in Kansas City, scored 23 points, including 12 in the first quarter. She made four threes.
And her best work might have come on the other end of the floor, where she relinquished 4 inches in a post matchup. That was the underlying tone of North Kansas City’s victory. Jefferson City held a distinct size advantage at all three front-court positions.
But the Hornets’ defense was active, stingy and simply overwhelming. Just as it has been all season. Only three of 31 opponents scored more than 43 points against North Kansas City this season.
Jefferson City (29-2) wasn’t one of them. In fact, after opening the scoring from the free-throw line it didn’t make its first field goal until just 40 seconds remained in the first quarter. It was unable to feed the post, with North Kansas City sagging off shooters in favor of double teams. North Kansas City (29-2) fit a 15-0 run into that time frame, showing little signs of nerves in its first ever appearance in the state title game.
Jefferson City countered with a zone defense. But North Kansas City continued to overload one side of the court, and it found openings in the corners. It was a comfort zone for Prater, who scored 10 points in the initial six minutes.
North Kansas City slowed the game down after halftime, particularly in the fourth quarter, when it scored only four points in the first seven minutes before some late free throws. Its defense prolonged the heavy lifting.
