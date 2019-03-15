Lincoln Prep will play for first girls basketball state title in school history

The formula isn’t necessarily aesthetically pleasing, but over the course of a four-month season, Lincoln Prep has ridden it to one of the best seasons in school history. The concentration rests more on point-prevention than scoring the basketball.
It’s all about the effectiveness.
And effective it was once more.
Lincoln Prep will play for its first girls basketball state championship after cruising past Logan-Rogersville 40-18 in the Missouri Class 4 girls semifinals Friday.
Lincoln Prep (22-4) is set to face Incarnate Word Academy (29-2) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at JHQ Arena in Springfield. Incarnate Word has won eight titles in the past 13 seasons.
Lincoln Prep is in the Final Four for just the second time in program history. As such, it brought along a sizable student section to Springfield.
The Tigers scored the first 11 points of the game Friday, a run aided more by its defensive stands. Logan-Rogersville did not find a bucket in the first 5 minutes, 20 seconds of the semifinal until Jordyn Gault finally hit a driving floater in the lane.
It helped that guard Chorus Davis caught fire. She buried a trio of three-pointers in the first half, her first three attempts.
Davis and teammate Brionna Budgetts led all scorers with 16 points apiece.
Lincoln Prep held Logan-Rogersville without a point in the fourth quarter.
More of the same. Lincoln Prep has not allowed any of its five playoff opponents to reach 40 points. Using primarily an extended zone defense, it forced Logan-Rogersville into a bevy of long-distance three-pointers. Its coach called timeout a handful of minutes into the game and shouted, “We’re not going to win the game by shooting 40 threes.”
