Kansas basketball recaps: Olathe Northwest girls upset top seed in Class 6A, and more

The Olathe Northwest girls basketball team accomplished on Thursday what no other team had been able to do this season. And the Ravens did it at the Kansas Class 6A high school basketball tournament.
Olathe Northwest, seeded eighth in the tournament, knocked off previously undefeated and No. 1 seed Liberal 57-46 in the quarterfinals at Koch Arena in Wichita.
Drake University-bound Sarah Beth Gueldner led all scorers with 31 points for the Ravens, and teammate Mary Reiber added 16. Machia Mullens scored 29 for Liberal.
Liberal came into the game 22-0 this season. Olathe Northwest improved to 16-7 with the upset and has another tall order in its immediate future. The Ravens will face Topeka High, 21-2, on Friday. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
OTHER THURSDAY QUARTERFINALS
Girls 6A: Olathe Northwest 57, Liberal 46; Topeka 59, Olathe East 52, OT; Derby 60, Shawnee Mission NW 27; Washburn Rural vs. Olathe North (late).
Boys 5A: Bishop Carroll 87, Bonner Springs 70; Maize 83, St. James Academy 56; Andover Central 78, Pittsburg 61; Basehor-Linwood vs. Salina-Central (late).
Girls 4A: Bishop Miege 74, Circle 41; Baldwin 47, Ulysses 41: Piper 52, Eudora 35; Abilene vs. Nickerson (late).
Boys 3A: Beloit 60, Eureka 36; Perry-Lecompton 49, Larned 48; Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 73, Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy 51; Girard vs. Kingman (late).
Girls 2A: Wabaunsee 92, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy 42; Garden Plain 52, Howard-West Elk 40; WaKeeney-Trego Community 49, Johnson-Stanton County 33; Sterling vs. Jackson Heights (late).
Boys 1A: Osborne 44, Lebo 41; St. John-Hudson 53, Hanover 48; Central Plains 55, Macksville 30; Caldwell vs. Elbing-Berean Academy (late).
Note: For the latest scores and recaps through all of Thursday’s state-tournament games, go to Kansas.com.
