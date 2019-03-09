Grandview boys basketball headed back to state to defend its title

Grandview’s wait for a boys basketball state championship spanned the program’s existence until the Bulldogs finally broke through for the first time last March.
Twelve months later, they’re two games shy of winning another.
Grandview defeated Southeast 69-61 in the Missouri Class 4 quarterfinals on Saturday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence.
The Bulldogs (27-2) will play Logan-Rogersville (24-5) in the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
It’s a day they’ve been targeting since, well, the last time they were there. That was just only one year ago, hoisting their first state title trophy after a win against rival Raytown South. They defeated Raytown South by two points in the sectional round earlier this week.
“I think right after we left Springfield last year, knowing I’d have three guys back who played a major, major role on the team that just won, we felt like we’d have a chance to be back if some things fell our way,” Grandview coach Reggie Morris said. “The kids have understood their role on the team. And after three months or so, as we’ve continued to get better defensively, we felt pretty confident.”
Some key pieces are back. But they’re filling new positions. Senior DeAndre Sorrells moved from shooting guard to point guard, and his comfort there was a key once again Saturday.
Sorrells, the school’s all-time leading three-point shooter, scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs. Taj Manning added 16.
Grandview, which has outscored its opponents by an average of 22 points per game this season, led Southeast by just one point entering the fourth quarter.
“He put us on his back and delivered,” Morris said. “Southeast was tough — gritty, grinding, made big shots. But DeAndre found a way to handle their pressure and keep us organized, and he made shots, as well as kept his teammates involved in the process.”
St. Mary’s (12-10) and Ladue Horton Watkins (20-8) will meet in the other Class 4 semifinal.
Lincoln girls advance
In a Missouri Class 4 girls quarterfinals game, Lincoln Prep got by Kearney 36-33. Lincoln, which improved to 21-4, will face Logan-Rogersville (23-7) in the semifinals on Friday in Springfield.
Comments