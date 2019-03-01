Lee’s Summit North upsets Rockhurst in district hoops

Lee’s Summit North senior guard Javaunte Hawkins didn’t predict a victory in Friday night’s Class 5, District 13 title game against Rockhurst.
Victory did, however, come to him in a dream.
“I took a nap (Thursday), and I texted in group chat, and I said ‘I had a dream that we’re going to win by 16,’” Hawkins said. “I said it because I really did have the dream, and I wanted to get in everybody’s head that I thought we were really going to win. And we did.”
As it turned out, Hawkins’ premonition was only a few points off. Lee’s Summit North upset top-seeded Rockhurst 61-48 at Lee’s Summit North, securing the school’s first district title since 2011 and sending it to next Wednesday’s sectional semifinals.
The victory was a surprise for a few reasons. The Broncos (24-3) lost to Rockhurst by 11 and 19 points earlier in the season. They also started Friday’s game ice cold, falling into an 11-0 hole and failing to make a field goal in the first quarter.
Lee’s Summit North overcame all of that with the help of a home-court advantage and the debut of a 3-2 defense.
The scheme was specifically designed to keep Rockhurst forwards Darrius Huges and Arnold White Jr. out of the lane, and was a massive success.
“It’s something we’ve worked on the second half of the season in preparation for this,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said. “It’s high school basketball. Teams are really good at doing things they do over and over. When you throw something different and weird at them, sometimes it affects them in a really negative way.”
Rockhurst (21-4) tried and mostly failed to shoot its way over the zone, finishing 8 of 30 from the three-point line.
The Broncos, meanwhile, were unfazed by the early 11-0 deficit. They responded with a 30-3 run that stretched into the early third quarter.
Hawkins, who finished with 18 points, pried the lid off the basket with a steal and layup early in the second quarter.
“I mean it when I say it, there was no doubt at all. I told my guys, ‘You believe in me, I believe in y’all,’” Hawkins said. “Everybody played their role, and we can win this game no matter what.”
The Lee’s Summit North defense worked like novocaine, and the Hawklets went numb. Rockhurst committed eight turnovers in the middle two quarters, and made only one field goal in a 10-minute stretch.
The Broncos finished the game without fear, using their quickness to get to the rim, and subsequently the free-throw line. Lee’s Summit North finished 24 of 28 on free throws, and senior Mikel Henderson barely hit the rim while making all 14 of his attempts.
“We just knew if we stuck to our game plan we’d finish on top. Once we saw a couple baskets go in, we knew we’d be fine,” Henderson said.
The Broncos played in the first game of a district title doubleheader. Since they couldn’t cut down the net in their field house, they took the celebration to the nearby auxiliary gym.
Henderson has no problem going hard to the rim. But he wanted no part of the ladder when it came time to claim his piece of the net.
“I can’t do those heights. I’m cool right here,” Henderson said with a laugh while motioning to the ground.
With any luck, it won’t be the last ladder the Broncos climb this season.
Class 5, District 13 girls title game
Lee’s Summit West 59, Lee’s Summit North 37
Lee’s Summit West cruised to a victory over intra-city rival Lee’s Summit North to claim the district title.
The Titans (19-6) put together a balanced effort, led by 11 points apiece from Lesley Lovelace and Marissa Ritchey.
Lee’s Summit North (5-20) got a game-high 17 points from Anija Frazier.
