Staley’s Ella McMahon wins Missouri diving championship; other KC swimmers medal, too

Staley junior Ella McMahon finished just a few points shy of reaching the podium at last spring’s Missouri state high school diving meet.

She left no doubt about her place atop it this time.

McMahon not only won the Missouri Class 2 state championship, she did so in record-breaking fashion. McMahon totaled a score of 481.50 in the one-meter diving competition, the highest total in state history.

One year after settling for fourth place at state, she left the field significantly in her distance. Lee’s Summit North junior Annie McCord was second; Park Hill South senior Taylor Young took third; and Lee’s Summit North sophomore Annica Valmassei placed fourth.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Liberty North freshman Ainsley Dillon had quite the introduction to the state swim meet, held at the City of St. Peters (Mo.) Rec-Plex. Dillon won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.72 seconds, good for a victory by just 0.04 seconds against second-place finisher Courtney Harris, a junior from Fort Zumwalt West.

Later, a reversal. Harris edged Dillon in the 100 freestyle, the two again occupying first and second place in a sprint race.

Blue Springs distance swimmer Shaedyn Read placed second in the 500 freestyle, finishing behind only Hickman’s Grace Beahan’s state record-breaking time.

Park Hill South senior Georgia Clark capped her high school career with a pair of medals. She placed third in the 100 backstroke and also finished third in a tightly-contest 200 individual medley race with a time of 2 minutes, 7.84 seconds.

Marquette won the Class 2 team title. The Class 1 meet will crown its champions Saturday in St. Peters.