Former Bishop Miege’s Bol Bol will be a top NBA pick. But his college year is over.

Bol Bol, a former Bishop Miege standout and the son of former NBA center Manute Bol, appears to be done with college basketball after just nine games.
Bol, a freshman at Oregon, tweeted Thursday that playing for his dream school “sadly has come to an end sooner than I would like, but thank you for all those rocking with me.”
A left foot injury is at the root of the conclusion of his freshman season — and likely his college career.
Bol, who stands 7-foot-2 and is slender just as his father was, is a projected lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The website NBADraft.net pegs Bol as the No. 4 overall selection this summer. His ensuing rehab, therefore, is likely in preparation for the NBA, not another season with Oregon.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
While he often stands at the tallest man on the court, Bol has shown comfort playing on the perimeter. He averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game in nine starts with Oregon. He shot 52 percent from three-point range, making more than one triple per game.
Bol played his freshman and sophomore seasons in high school at Bishop Miege and won the Kansas Class 4A Division I title there before transferring to the West Coast for his junior year. He transferred high schools again for his senior year. He was regarded as a top-5 recruit when he committed to Oregon. His family still resides in Kansas.
Comments