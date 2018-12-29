William Jewell tourney moves to its final day of hoops action

The William Jewell High School Holiday Classic continued Saturday, and championship games were set for the evening. There was also plenty of action in the day in the annual basketball tournament:
Nelson Division
Third place: Raymore-Peculiar 59, Staley 55: Led by junior Kian Scroggins’ 21 points, three players scored in double figures in the Panthers’ win. Freshman Iryn Allen scored 12 and junior Matthew Harrison added 10 for Ray-Pec. Sophomore Kendrick Stone finished with a game-high 24 points for Staley.
Fifth place: Winnetonka 66, Blue Springs 60: Winnetonka outscored Blue Springs 17-8 in the third quarter, and that was the difference for the Griffins, who were led by senior Damarius Brown. Brown hit all three of his three-point attempts and was 5 for 6 from the field and finished with 19 points. Blue Springs senior Jay’Von McKinney led all scorers with 20 points.
Patterson Division
Third place: Raytown 58, Liberty 45: Raytown outscored Liberty 17-5 in the opening quarter. Leading the way for Raytown was sophomore Aaron Franklin, who had 15 points and seven rebounds. Liberty junior Grant Stubbs had a solid game. He scored 15 points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Fifth place: Lee’s Summit West 70, Oak Park 66: Once again Oak Park senior Ahmed Louis had a monster scoring game, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Northmen to victory. Louis scored 35 and finished the tournament with 117 points in three games (39.0 points per game). Lee’s Summit West countered with 25 points from senior Rich Johnson and 23 from sophomore Vance Avila.
Cardinal Division
Third place: Liberty North 72, North Kansas City 65 2OT: Liberty North scored 11 points in the second overtime to beat North Kansas City. Seniors CJ Purcell and Brady Pohl each scored 15 and junior Benny Kaplan added 14 for Liberty North. Junior Danthony Pennington scored a game-high 19 points for North Kansas City.
Fifth place: Lee’s Summit 61, Park Hill 50: Lee’s Summit scored 20 points in the first quarter and held Park Hill to eight. The hot start carried the Tigers to victory. Nine players scored at least two points for Lee’s Summit. Park Hill senior Nic Zeil finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.
