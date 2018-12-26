Fort Osage, Ray-Pec, Staley among Wednesday winners as Jewell hoops tourney begins

For much of the first half, Winnetonka stayed within striking distance of second seed Fort Osage in a Nelson Division quarterfinal game of William Jewell High School Holiday Classic.
But with only a two-point lead midway through the second quarter, Fort Osage switched gears on offense and defense and scored the last 11 points. The spurt propelled Fort Osage to a 13-point halftime lead on the way to a 66-46 victory over Winnetonka Wednesday afternoon at William Jewell’s Larry Holley Court.
“Mainly, it was our defense getting after it,” said Fort Osage senior Ty Baker, who finished with a game-high 19 points. “We called a timeout right before the run. Our coach said, ‘Get after it and take control of the game.’ That is exactly what we did. We got turnovers off of it.”
Fort Osage, 6-2, will play Raymore-Peculiar at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The Nelson Division championship game is 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Winnetonka, which dropped to 3-6, did a good job early in the second quarter staying close. The Griffins trailed 16-14 when Fort Osage’s offensive execution excelled with backdoor cuts and a few open three-pointers.
Defensively, the Indians unleashed a soft, full-court press that disrupted Winnetonka’s offensive rhythm. The 11-0 run started with a free throw from Baker. Next came two more free throws from senior Jared Larson.
Larson capped off the first half with a three-pointer from the corner that gave Fort Osage a 27-14 halftime lead.
“It definitely felt good,” said Larson, who finished with 15 points. “After missing the first few, knocking that shot down gave me a little confidence.”
The Indians quickly added to their lead at the start of the third quarter with a layup from Baker. A few minutes later, Larson put the game out of reach with a three-pointer, making it 38-18 with 4 minutes left in the third quarter. Teamwork led to the open shots.
“That is why we won by 20, moving the ball and having more than one pass,” Larson said.
Despite a 20-point deficit, Winnetonka continued to play hard and closed to 42-32 at the end of the third quarter.
“We kind of toned it down a little bit and got a little lazy and not focusing as much as we were,” Baker said. “We toned it back up and let the young guys get in towards the end.”
Raymore-Peculiar 51, St. Joseph Central 47, OT
Raymore-Peculiar freshman Iryn Allen made a couple of nifty drives for layups in overtime to help the Panthers beat St. Joseph Central. His first one gave Ray-Pec a 45-44 lead and his next one increased the lead to 47-45. He also made a free three that gave the Panthers a four-point cushion at 49-45.
Allen finished with 13 points, matching the total by junior Matthew Harrison. Junior Kian Scroggins led the way for Ray-Pec with 17 points and 20 rebounds.
“We had a lot of kids, not just him (Allen), who grew up tonight,” Ray-Pec coach Scott Jermain said. “They were put into some situations they weren’t accustomed to. It was good for us to pull out a win with people in unique situations and come through.”
Ray-Pec, 6-2, will return to action 6 p.m. Friday and play Fort Osage in a Nelson Division semifinal game. The Panthers overcame a 25-16 deficit in the second quarter.
Jermain was proud of the way the players adversity. Ray-Pec was playing without its starting point guard, junior Jordan Jermain who was out because of a hand injury.
“We knew it was going to be kind of tough going without him,” Jermain said. “We talked about don’t panic. I don’t think we panicked. We kept persevering.
“One of the things we talked about was the growth of our players. Sometimes you have growth because the longevity of the season. Sometime you throw them into the fire.”
Staley 44, Blue Springs 29
No players scored in double figures for Staley, but a balanced attack that produced nine players with at least one point led the Falcons to a 44-29 morning victory over Blue Springs in a Nelson Division quarterfinal game. Sophomore David Lewis and junior Byron Alexander each scored nine points for Staley. Sophomore Eli Wingert led Blue Springs with 11 points.
Grandview 70, Lincoln Prep 44
Grandview junior Reggie Morris scored 16 and senior Jermaine Yarbrough added 13, helping the Bulldogs to a victory over Lincoln Prep. Morris and Yarbrough were both six for 10 from the field.
Grandview, 8-1, will play Staley at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a Nelson Division semifinal game.
Later games ...
This story will be updated with results from later games Wednesday:
Park Hill South vs. Smithville
Raytown vs. Lee’s Summit West
Liberty vs. Oak Park
Blue Springs South vs. Hogan Prep
Comments