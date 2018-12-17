Here are Missouri’s 2018 all-state high school football teams, as selected by coaches

Here are the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s All-State teams for high school football in 2018 (Classes 3-6, first and second teams; see Classes 1-2 here):
Class 3
First team
Pos. Name Grade Ht. Wt. School
QB Isaiah Williams 12 5-10 180 Trinity Catholic
RB Tyler Houchin 12 6-1 210 Maryville
RB Dakota DeGraffenried 12 5-9 185 Odessa
RB Colby Phillips 12 5-8 180 Southern Boone
WR Jameson Williams 12 6-3 175 Cardinal Ritter
WR Marcus Washington 12 6-1 180 Trinty Catholic
TE Hunter Garrison 12 6-5 245 Odessa
ATH Tate Oglesby 11 6-1 175 Maryville
OL Jarret Payne 12 6-4 280 Owensville
OL Trevon Lemons 12 6-2 330 Kennett
OL Jackson Bram 11 6-4 220 Maryville
OL Luke McKinzie 12 6-0 265 Mt Vernon
OL Brett Price 12 6-0 280 Southern Boone
DL Torre McMiller 11 6-3 250 McCluer S/Berkeley
DL Tallon Noland 11 6-3 210 Maryville
DE Brandon Johnson 12 6-4 265 Boonville
DE Zack Burton 12 6-3 250 Cassville
LB Will Boswell 12 6-1 210 Mt Vernon
LB Shammond Cooper 12 6-2 220 Trinty Catholic
LB Ben Moler 12 6-0 210 Reeds Spring
LB Will Hopkins 12 6-2 200 PHC
LB Tyler McGary 11 6-1 195 Maryville
DB Sam Stichnote 12 6-2 180 Southern Boone
DB Derrick Miller 12 6-0 180 John Burroughs
DB Tyson Riley 12 6-3 218 Springfield Catholic
DB Dalton Thompson 11 5-9 150 St. Clair HS
P Zach Haynes 12 6-3 170 Potosi
K Logan Brock 12 6-2 200 Springfield Catholic
Ret. Jayden Brady 11 5-8 165 Savannah
Offensive Player of the Year:
Isaiah Williams 12 5-10 180 Trinity Catholic
Defensive Player of the Year:
Will Boswell 12 6-1 210 Mt Vernon
Coach of the Year:
Terrance Curry, Trinity Catholic
Second team
Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School
QB Mekhi Hagens 11 6-3 185 Cardinal Ritter
RB Shamel Morrow 12 5-11 205 Cardinal Ritter
RB Avian Thomas 11 5-10 185 Boonville
RB Alphonzo Andrews 12 5-10 185 Trinty Catholic
WR Isiah Wilson 12 5-10 200 Lutheran South
WR Jonas Bennett 12 6-0 185 Odessa
TE Jacob Hawkins 12 6-3 195 St. Clair
ATH Collin Sutton 12 6-2 190 Winfield
OL Ira Henry 12 6-4 310 Trinty Catholic
OL Tyler Webb 12 6-2 295 Moberly
OL Wallace Squibb 12 6-4 260 Springfield Catholic
OL Braedon Palmer 12 6-1 225 Odessa
OL Ryan Barrett 11 5-10 210 St. Clair
DL Tanner Friend 12 6-1 245 PHC
DL Aaron Berkowitz 12 6-0 230 Pembroke Hill
DE Tyler Welch 12 6-0 260 Springfield Catholic
DE Declan O’Leary 12 6-4 225 Pembroke Hill
LB Nathan Barewin 12 6-1 205 Pembroke Hill
LB Sam Ball 12 6-0 215 Salem
LB Kaden Clark 12 6-3 205 Aurora R-8
LB Corbin Strong 12 6-1 220 Dexter
LB Brett Stanfield 12 6-0 190 Southern Boone
DB Garrett Schick 12 6-1 210 Pleasant Hill
DB Eli Dowis 12 6-1 190 Maryville
DB Zach Haynes 12 6-3 170 Potosi
DB Camron Lowry 12 5-5 130 Moberly
K Parker Boyce 12 5-11 185 Southern Boone
Ret. Will Janowski 11 5-7 150 Wright City
Class 4
First team
Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School
QB Henry McIntosh 11 6-2 165 Ladue
RB Andrew Hunt 12 6-0 190 Ladue
RB Brayden Lidgard 11 5-10 170 West Plains
RB Durand Henderson 12 6-0 180 Webb City
WR Dale Chesson 12 6-0 180 Ladue
WR Graham Bundy Jr. 12 6-1 185 MICDS
WR Dylan Gilbert 12 6-2 185 Platte County
TE Lincoln Grench 12 6-4 235 Ladue
ATH Ben Watson 12 5-11 180 Fort Zumwalt East
OL Jake Swope 12 6-7 254 West Plains
OL Sebastian Agnew 12 5-11 270 West Plains
OL Luke Bernstein 11 6-6 235 MICDS
OL Kyle Dolan 12 6-3 245 Westminster
OL Nick Trotter 12 6-2 240 Smithville
Position First Last Grade Ht Wt School
DL Brian Faulkner 11 6-2 230 Ladue
DL Marlin Briggs 12 6-1 230 Camdenton
DL Tommy Maiocco 12 6-1 190 MICDS
DE Moses Okpala 12 6-7 255 Ladue
DE Jake Fisher 12 6-5 225 Smithville
LB Brock Jones 11 6-0 185 Ladue
LB Brian Boyd 12 6-2 205 Smithville
LB Ian Ary 12 5-10 190 West Plains
LB Henry Carpenter 12 6-1 200 MICDS
LB Brett Mordecai 12 6-1 200 Kearney
DB Jalani Williams 12 6-3 170 Parkway North
DB Alex Gaskill 12 6-2 205 Webb City
DB Darrius Jackson 11 5-8 130 Roosevelt
DB Jason Garland 12 6-0 195 Ladue
P Camren Krodinger 12 5-11 180 DeSoto
K Vito Calvaruso 11 6-2 175 Helias Catholic
Returner Kevin Coleman 9 5-10 170 St. Mary’s
Offensive Player of the Year:
Andrew Hunt 12 6-0 190 Ladue
Defensive Player of the Year:
Alex Gaskill 12 6-2 205 Webb City
Coach of the Year:
Mike Tarpey, Ladue
Second team
Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School
QB Paxton DeLaurent 11 6-4 165 Camdenton
RB Patrick Connery 12 5-9 185 Kearney
RB Tyler Purdy 12 6-0 190 MICDS
RB Miles Moore 11 5-10 165 Warrensburg
WR Gabe Kurtz 12 5-8 160 Camdenton
TE Truett Gardner 12 6-3 205 Marshfield
ATH Tae Rainey 11 6-2 200 Excelsior Springs
OL DJ Bullard 12 6-4 310 Rockwood Summit
OL Callen Morley 11 5-11 190 Ladue
OL Jimmy Chalfant 12 6-1 215 MICDS
OL Chase Kirby 12 6-0 240 Hannibal
OL Jim Donovan 12 6-1 235 Helias Catholic
OL Cooper Berry 10 6-4 225 Warrensburg
DL Joe Schmidt 12 6-3 235 St. Franics Borgia
DL Pacen DeClue 12 6-1 266 North County
DL Dante Reading 11 5-7 220 Hannibal
DL Moses Hicks IV 12 6-3 235 Lafayette HS
DE Trent Thompson 11 6-2 230 Webb City
DE Cade Hampton 12 6-4 230 Kearney
LB Mathew Sinnott 12 5-11 215 St. Francis Borgia
LB Corbin Cowick 11 5-11 205 Warrensburg
LB Tre’Von Letts 12 6-1 235 Neosho H.S
LB Tanner Lain 12 6-4 205 Kirksville
DB Brenden Weaver 12 6-2 180 Hillcrest
DB Terrell Kabala 11 6-1 195 Webb City
DB Jalen Bethany 12 5-10 160 St. Mary’s
DB Jack Niggemeier 12 6-3 175 St. Dominic
DB Nolan Saale 12 6-0 160 Platte County
P Grant Burkett 12 6-0 170 Webb City
K Liam Mulligan 12 5-7 140 Ladue
Ret. Tyler Glosemeyer 12 5-7 155 St. Franicis Borgia
Class 5
First team
Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School
QB Cael Welker 10 5-10 180 Jackson
RB Kyren Williams 12 5-10 200 Vianney
RB Clyde (CJ) Price 12 6-1 210 N. Kansas City
RB Percy Mitchell 12 5-11 210 Vianney
WR Jordan Kent 12 5-11 175 Jackson
WR Jayden Morgan 12 6-0 165 Carthage
WR D’Vontae Key 11 5-10 170 Raytown
ATH Cole Mueller 12 6-1 203 Holt
OL Jackson Pfender 12 6-4 300 Staley
OL Max Franey 12 5-11 265 Vianney
OL Andrew Raney 12 6-2 320 Carthage
OL Pati Tauiliili 12 6-2 295 Fort Osage
OL Parker Ray 12 6-4 320 Battle
DL Oscar Campa 11 6-2 240 Carthage
DL Nick Mattli 12 6-1 220 Fort Zumwalt South
DE Nate Thurman 12 6-3 230 Vianney
DE Adetomiwa Adebawore 12 6-3 255 N. Kansas City
LB Colton Winder 12 6-2 215 Carthage
LB Von Young IV 12 6-0 203 Fort Osage
LB Jaylin Vaughn 12 6-1 270 Ft. Zumwalt North
LB Hayden Gregg 11 6-2 220 Staley
DB Quinten Arello 12 6-3 198 Staley
DB Blake Murphy 12 5-11 185 Fort Osage
DB Fahreed Cheeks 12 5-9 150 Vianney
DB Cole Elwood 12 6-0 184 Fox
DB Devin Ward 11 5-10 185 Vianney
P Brady Cook 11 6-2 200 Chaminade
K Parker Brown 11 6-0 170 Timberland H.S.
Ret. Devante Key 11 5-10’ 165 Raytown
Offensive Player of the Year:
Kyren Williams 12 5-10 200 Vianney
Defensive Player of the Year:
Von Young IV 12 6-0 203 Fort Osage
Coach of the Year:
Paul Day, Vianney
Second team
Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School
QB Jaren Lewis 12 6-2 210 Battle
RB Blake Delacruz 12 5-7 165 Parkview
RB Daniel Dickerson 10 5-11 185 Jackson
RB L.J. Fortune 11 5-11 180 Chaminade
WR Drew Gillig 12 6-1 180 Battle
WR John Volmert 11 6-4 240 Vianney
WR Cairo Payne 11 5-11 160 Ft. Zumwalt North
ATH Joe Campbell 11 6-0 200 Raytown
OL Austin Dearing 11 6-1 305 Fox
OL Conner Tollison 10 6-5 260 Jackson
OL Malik Culp 12 6-3 280 Lebanon
OL Mason Goffoy 12 6-3 325 Belton
OL Bryce Eaton 12 6-3 250 Timberland
DL Etinosa Reuben 12 6-4 280 Park Hill South
DL Giovanni Willis 11 5-11 244 Fort Osage
DE Nick Wright 11 6-4 245 Staley
DE Julian McBride 11 6-2 265 Chaminade
LB Randol McDowell 10 5-11 190 Jackson
LB Ben Adelsberger 11 5-10 215 Liberty (Wentzville)
LB Jake Hedrick 12 5-10 210 Battle
LB Trey Hoenie 12 5-10 190 Branson
DB Antione Nunn 12 5-10 175 Belton
DB Cahleel Smith 12 6-0 169 Fort Osage
DB Dontae Manning 11 6-1 185 Raytown
DB Izayah Hudnut 12 5-11 170 Ft. Zumwalt North
DB Jaylon Williamson 12 5-11 175 Battle
P Jake Wilson 12 6-1 193 Staley
K Matt Jaco 12 6-0 175 Jackson
Ret. Trevon Sisco 12 5-10 185 William Chrisman
Class 6
First team
Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School
QB Brett Gabbert 12 6-0 195 CBC
RB Bryan Bradford 12 6-1 235 CBC
RB Nathaniel Peat 12 5-9 185 Rock Bridge
WR Zach Westmoreland 11 6-2 203 Joplin
WR Julian Williams 12 6-0 185 CBC
WR Maurice Massey 12 6-4 196 Kirkwood
WR Niko Hea 12 6-4 235 CBC
ATH Samuel Sanderson 12 5-10 175 Pattonville
OL Jeremiah Marlin 12 6-6 330 CBC
OL Brady Feeney 11 6-5 295 CBC
OL Conrad Rowley 12 6-4 285 Blue Springs
OL Danielson Ike 12 6-6 335 Rockhurst
OL Joel Stevens 12 6-7 320 Lee’s Summit North
DL MJ Anderson 12 6-4 275 CBC
DL Johnny Wilson 11 6-4 245 Park Hill
DL Arvell Ferguson 12 6-4 220 Kirkwood
DL Faze Thomas 12 6-5 305 CBC
DL Nick Henderson 11 6-4 225 Blue Springs High
LB Haden Wallace 12 6-1 205 Park Hill
LB Jaden Brown 12 6-1 220 CBC
LB Donovan Prott 12 5-8 205 Pattonville
LB Skyler Meyers 12 6-3 215 Blue Springs South
LB Luke Kuehnel 12 6-1 200 Joplin
DB Cooper Krezek 12 5-11 190 Rockhurst
DB Stefan Black 11 5-11 175 Blue Springs High
DB Martez Manuel 12 6-1 185 Rock Bridge HS
P Jack Zgiet 12 6-2 180 Ritenour
K Brady Pohl 12 6-2 190 Liberty North
Returner Jaylin Noel 10 5-10 160 Park Hill
Offensive Player of the Year:
Brett Gabbert 12 6-0 195 CBC
Defensive Player of the Year:
MJ Anderson 12 6-4 275 CBC
Coach of the Year:
Kelly Donohoe, Blue Springs
Second team
Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School
QB Ben Kobel 12 5-11 180 Lee’s Summit West
RB Aveion Bailey 12 6-0 190 Blue Springs High
RB Isaiah Davis 11 6-1 220 Joplin
WR Trevor Kardell 11 6-5 210 Lee’s Summit West
WR Jordan Johnson 11 6-2 185 De Smet
WR Adam Lewis 12 6-5 220 Francis Howell
WR Luke Grimm 11 6-0 175 Raymore-Peculiar
ATH Cooper Wise 12 6-2 200 Kirkwood
OL Kevin Tyler 11 6-5 315 Ritenour
OL Josh Baker 11 6-3 275 Eureka
OL Chase Hutchison 12 6-3 295 Raymore-Peculiar
OL Joey Leasiolagi 12 6-3 285 Liberty North
OL Tyler Smith 12 6-5 265 Joplin
DL Felix Anudike 11 6-3 220 Lee’s Summit
DL Jalen Logan-Redding 11 6-5 245 Rock Bridge
DL DeAndre James 12 6-1 290 Pattonville
DL Jake Stern 12 6-4 235 Fort Zumwalt West
DL Simeon Sullivan 12 6-4 290 Blue Springs
LB Will Norris 11 6-3 230 Rock Bridge
LB Tommy Eckels 11 6-3 225 Rockhurst
LB Dubem Okonkwo 12 6-1 210 Lee’s Summit North
LB Tucker Atwood 11 6-0 217 Rockhurst
LB Nathan Gray 12 6-0 195 Liberty
DB Josh Moore 12 6-1 180 Rockhurst
DB Trey Vaval 12 6-0 155 Blue Springs South
DB Antonio Sanders 12 6-2 185 Eureka
P Cade Clemons 12 6-2 185 Lee’s Summit West
K Christiaan Masucci 12 6-1 160 Lafayette (Wildwood)
Ret. Darez Snider 10 5-9 180 De Smet
