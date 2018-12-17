Here are Missouri’s 2018 all-state high school football teams, as selected by coaches

Here are the Missouri Football Coaches Association’s All-State teams for high school football in 2018 (Classes 3-6, first and second teams; see Classes 1-2 here):

Class 3

First team

Pos. Name Grade Ht. Wt. School

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

QB Isaiah Williams 12 5-10 180 Trinity Catholic

RB Tyler Houchin 12 6-1 210 Maryville

RB Dakota DeGraffenried 12 5-9 185 Odessa

RB Colby Phillips 12 5-8 180 Southern Boone

WR Jameson Williams 12 6-3 175 Cardinal Ritter

WR Marcus Washington 12 6-1 180 Trinty Catholic

TE Hunter Garrison 12 6-5 245 Odessa

ATH Tate Oglesby 11 6-1 175 Maryville

OL Jarret Payne 12 6-4 280 Owensville

OL Trevon Lemons 12 6-2 330 Kennett

OL Jackson Bram 11 6-4 220 Maryville

OL Luke McKinzie 12 6-0 265 Mt Vernon

OL Brett Price 12 6-0 280 Southern Boone

DL Torre McMiller 11 6-3 250 McCluer S/Berkeley

DL Tallon Noland 11 6-3 210 Maryville

DE Brandon Johnson 12 6-4 265 Boonville

DE Zack Burton 12 6-3 250 Cassville

LB Will Boswell 12 6-1 210 Mt Vernon

LB Shammond Cooper 12 6-2 220 Trinty Catholic

LB Ben Moler 12 6-0 210 Reeds Spring

LB Will Hopkins 12 6-2 200 PHC

LB Tyler McGary 11 6-1 195 Maryville

DB Sam Stichnote 12 6-2 180 Southern Boone

DB Derrick Miller 12 6-0 180 John Burroughs

DB Tyson Riley 12 6-3 218 Springfield Catholic

DB Dalton Thompson 11 5-9 150 St. Clair HS

P Zach Haynes 12 6-3 170 Potosi

K Logan Brock 12 6-2 200 Springfield Catholic

Ret. Jayden Brady 11 5-8 165 Savannah

Offensive Player of the Year:

Isaiah Williams 12 5-10 180 Trinity Catholic

Defensive Player of the Year:

Will Boswell 12 6-1 210 Mt Vernon

Coach of the Year:

Terrance Curry, Trinity Catholic

Second team

Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School

QB Mekhi Hagens 11 6-3 185 Cardinal Ritter

RB Shamel Morrow 12 5-11 205 Cardinal Ritter

RB Avian Thomas 11 5-10 185 Boonville

RB Alphonzo Andrews 12 5-10 185 Trinty Catholic

WR Isiah Wilson 12 5-10 200 Lutheran South

WR Jonas Bennett 12 6-0 185 Odessa

TE Jacob Hawkins 12 6-3 195 St. Clair

ATH Collin Sutton 12 6-2 190 Winfield

OL Ira Henry 12 6-4 310 Trinty Catholic

OL Tyler Webb 12 6-2 295 Moberly

OL Wallace Squibb 12 6-4 260 Springfield Catholic

OL Braedon Palmer 12 6-1 225 Odessa

OL Ryan Barrett 11 5-10 210 St. Clair

DL Tanner Friend 12 6-1 245 PHC

DL Aaron Berkowitz 12 6-0 230 Pembroke Hill

DE Tyler Welch 12 6-0 260 Springfield Catholic

DE Declan O’Leary 12 6-4 225 Pembroke Hill

LB Nathan Barewin 12 6-1 205 Pembroke Hill

LB Sam Ball 12 6-0 215 Salem

LB Kaden Clark 12 6-3 205 Aurora R-8

LB Corbin Strong 12 6-1 220 Dexter

LB Brett Stanfield 12 6-0 190 Southern Boone

DB Garrett Schick 12 6-1 210 Pleasant Hill

DB Eli Dowis 12 6-1 190 Maryville

DB Zach Haynes 12 6-3 170 Potosi

DB Camron Lowry 12 5-5 130 Moberly

K Parker Boyce 12 5-11 185 Southern Boone

Ret. Will Janowski 11 5-7 150 Wright City

Class 4

First team

Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School

QB Henry McIntosh 11 6-2 165 Ladue

RB Andrew Hunt 12 6-0 190 Ladue

RB Brayden Lidgard 11 5-10 170 West Plains

RB Durand Henderson 12 6-0 180 Webb City

WR Dale Chesson 12 6-0 180 Ladue

WR Graham Bundy Jr. 12 6-1 185 MICDS

WR Dylan Gilbert 12 6-2 185 Platte County

TE Lincoln Grench 12 6-4 235 Ladue

ATH Ben Watson 12 5-11 180 Fort Zumwalt East

OL Jake Swope 12 6-7 254 West Plains

OL Sebastian Agnew 12 5-11 270 West Plains

OL Luke Bernstein 11 6-6 235 MICDS

OL Kyle Dolan 12 6-3 245 Westminster

OL Nick Trotter 12 6-2 240 Smithville

Position First Last Grade Ht Wt School

DL Brian Faulkner 11 6-2 230 Ladue

DL Marlin Briggs 12 6-1 230 Camdenton

DL Tommy Maiocco 12 6-1 190 MICDS

DE Moses Okpala 12 6-7 255 Ladue

DE Jake Fisher 12 6-5 225 Smithville

LB Brock Jones 11 6-0 185 Ladue

LB Brian Boyd 12 6-2 205 Smithville

LB Ian Ary 12 5-10 190 West Plains

LB Henry Carpenter 12 6-1 200 MICDS

LB Brett Mordecai 12 6-1 200 Kearney

DB Jalani Williams 12 6-3 170 Parkway North

DB Alex Gaskill 12 6-2 205 Webb City

DB Darrius Jackson 11 5-8 130 Roosevelt

DB Jason Garland 12 6-0 195 Ladue

P Camren Krodinger 12 5-11 180 DeSoto

K Vito Calvaruso 11 6-2 175 Helias Catholic

Returner Kevin Coleman 9 5-10 170 St. Mary’s

Offensive Player of the Year:

Andrew Hunt 12 6-0 190 Ladue

Defensive Player of the Year:

Alex Gaskill 12 6-2 205 Webb City

Coach of the Year:

Mike Tarpey, Ladue

Second team

Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School

QB Paxton DeLaurent 11 6-4 165 Camdenton

RB Patrick Connery 12 5-9 185 Kearney

RB Tyler Purdy 12 6-0 190 MICDS

RB Miles Moore 11 5-10 165 Warrensburg

WR Gabe Kurtz 12 5-8 160 Camdenton

TE Truett Gardner 12 6-3 205 Marshfield

ATH Tae Rainey 11 6-2 200 Excelsior Springs

OL DJ Bullard 12 6-4 310 Rockwood Summit

OL Callen Morley 11 5-11 190 Ladue

OL Jimmy Chalfant 12 6-1 215 MICDS

OL Chase Kirby 12 6-0 240 Hannibal

OL Jim Donovan 12 6-1 235 Helias Catholic

OL Cooper Berry 10 6-4 225 Warrensburg

DL Joe Schmidt 12 6-3 235 St. Franics Borgia

DL Pacen DeClue 12 6-1 266 North County

DL Dante Reading 11 5-7 220 Hannibal

DL Moses Hicks IV 12 6-3 235 Lafayette HS

DE Trent Thompson 11 6-2 230 Webb City

DE Cade Hampton 12 6-4 230 Kearney

LB Mathew Sinnott 12 5-11 215 St. Francis Borgia

LB Corbin Cowick 11 5-11 205 Warrensburg

LB Tre’Von Letts 12 6-1 235 Neosho H.S

LB Tanner Lain 12 6-4 205 Kirksville

DB Brenden Weaver 12 6-2 180 Hillcrest

DB Terrell Kabala 11 6-1 195 Webb City

DB Jalen Bethany 12 5-10 160 St. Mary’s

DB Jack Niggemeier 12 6-3 175 St. Dominic

DB Nolan Saale 12 6-0 160 Platte County

P Grant Burkett 12 6-0 170 Webb City

K Liam Mulligan 12 5-7 140 Ladue

Ret. Tyler Glosemeyer 12 5-7 155 St. Franicis Borgia

Class 5

First team

Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School

QB Cael Welker 10 5-10 180 Jackson

RB Kyren Williams 12 5-10 200 Vianney

RB Clyde (CJ) Price 12 6-1 210 N. Kansas City

RB Percy Mitchell 12 5-11 210 Vianney

WR Jordan Kent 12 5-11 175 Jackson

WR Jayden Morgan 12 6-0 165 Carthage

WR D’Vontae Key 11 5-10 170 Raytown

ATH Cole Mueller 12 6-1 203 Holt

OL Jackson Pfender 12 6-4 300 Staley

OL Max Franey 12 5-11 265 Vianney

OL Andrew Raney 12 6-2 320 Carthage

OL Pati Tauiliili 12 6-2 295 Fort Osage

OL Parker Ray 12 6-4 320 Battle

DL Oscar Campa 11 6-2 240 Carthage

DL Nick Mattli 12 6-1 220 Fort Zumwalt South

DE Nate Thurman 12 6-3 230 Vianney

DE Adetomiwa Adebawore 12 6-3 255 N. Kansas City

LB Colton Winder 12 6-2 215 Carthage

LB Von Young IV 12 6-0 203 Fort Osage

LB Jaylin Vaughn 12 6-1 270 Ft. Zumwalt North

LB Hayden Gregg 11 6-2 220 Staley

DB Quinten Arello 12 6-3 198 Staley

DB Blake Murphy 12 5-11 185 Fort Osage

DB Fahreed Cheeks 12 5-9 150 Vianney

DB Cole Elwood 12 6-0 184 Fox

DB Devin Ward 11 5-10 185 Vianney

P Brady Cook 11 6-2 200 Chaminade

K Parker Brown 11 6-0 170 Timberland H.S.

Ret. Devante Key 11 5-10’ 165 Raytown

Offensive Player of the Year:

Kyren Williams 12 5-10 200 Vianney

Defensive Player of the Year:

Von Young IV 12 6-0 203 Fort Osage

Coach of the Year:

Paul Day, Vianney

Second team

Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School

QB Jaren Lewis 12 6-2 210 Battle

RB Blake Delacruz 12 5-7 165 Parkview

RB Daniel Dickerson 10 5-11 185 Jackson

RB L.J. Fortune 11 5-11 180 Chaminade

WR Drew Gillig 12 6-1 180 Battle

WR John Volmert 11 6-4 240 Vianney

WR Cairo Payne 11 5-11 160 Ft. Zumwalt North

ATH Joe Campbell 11 6-0 200 Raytown

OL Austin Dearing 11 6-1 305 Fox

OL Conner Tollison 10 6-5 260 Jackson

OL Malik Culp 12 6-3 280 Lebanon

OL Mason Goffoy 12 6-3 325 Belton

OL Bryce Eaton 12 6-3 250 Timberland

DL Etinosa Reuben 12 6-4 280 Park Hill South

DL Giovanni Willis 11 5-11 244 Fort Osage

DE Nick Wright 11 6-4 245 Staley

DE Julian McBride 11 6-2 265 Chaminade

LB Randol McDowell 10 5-11 190 Jackson

LB Ben Adelsberger 11 5-10 215 Liberty (Wentzville)

LB Jake Hedrick 12 5-10 210 Battle

LB Trey Hoenie 12 5-10 190 Branson

DB Antione Nunn 12 5-10 175 Belton

DB Cahleel Smith 12 6-0 169 Fort Osage

DB Dontae Manning 11 6-1 185 Raytown

DB Izayah Hudnut 12 5-11 170 Ft. Zumwalt North

DB Jaylon Williamson 12 5-11 175 Battle

P Jake Wilson 12 6-1 193 Staley

K Matt Jaco 12 6-0 175 Jackson

Ret. Trevon Sisco 12 5-10 185 William Chrisman

Class 6

First team

Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School

QB Brett Gabbert 12 6-0 195 CBC

RB Bryan Bradford 12 6-1 235 CBC

RB Nathaniel Peat 12 5-9 185 Rock Bridge

WR Zach Westmoreland 11 6-2 203 Joplin

WR Julian Williams 12 6-0 185 CBC

WR Maurice Massey 12 6-4 196 Kirkwood

WR Niko Hea 12 6-4 235 CBC

ATH Samuel Sanderson 12 5-10 175 Pattonville

OL Jeremiah Marlin 12 6-6 330 CBC

OL Brady Feeney 11 6-5 295 CBC

OL Conrad Rowley 12 6-4 285 Blue Springs

OL Danielson Ike 12 6-6 335 Rockhurst

OL Joel Stevens 12 6-7 320 Lee’s Summit North

DL MJ Anderson 12 6-4 275 CBC

DL Johnny Wilson 11 6-4 245 Park Hill

DL Arvell Ferguson 12 6-4 220 Kirkwood

DL Faze Thomas 12 6-5 305 CBC

DL Nick Henderson 11 6-4 225 Blue Springs High

LB Haden Wallace 12 6-1 205 Park Hill

LB Jaden Brown 12 6-1 220 CBC

LB Donovan Prott 12 5-8 205 Pattonville

LB Skyler Meyers 12 6-3 215 Blue Springs South

LB Luke Kuehnel 12 6-1 200 Joplin

DB Cooper Krezek 12 5-11 190 Rockhurst

DB Stefan Black 11 5-11 175 Blue Springs High

DB Martez Manuel 12 6-1 185 Rock Bridge HS

P Jack Zgiet 12 6-2 180 Ritenour

K Brady Pohl 12 6-2 190 Liberty North

Returner Jaylin Noel 10 5-10 160 Park Hill

Offensive Player of the Year:

Brett Gabbert 12 6-0 195 CBC

Defensive Player of the Year:

MJ Anderson 12 6-4 275 CBC

Coach of the Year:

Kelly Donohoe, Blue Springs

Second team

Pos. Name Year Ht. Wt. School

QB Ben Kobel 12 5-11 180 Lee’s Summit West

RB Aveion Bailey 12 6-0 190 Blue Springs High

RB Isaiah Davis 11 6-1 220 Joplin

WR Trevor Kardell 11 6-5 210 Lee’s Summit West

WR Jordan Johnson 11 6-2 185 De Smet

WR Adam Lewis 12 6-5 220 Francis Howell

WR Luke Grimm 11 6-0 175 Raymore-Peculiar

ATH Cooper Wise 12 6-2 200 Kirkwood

OL Kevin Tyler 11 6-5 315 Ritenour

OL Josh Baker 11 6-3 275 Eureka

OL Chase Hutchison 12 6-3 295 Raymore-Peculiar

OL Joey Leasiolagi 12 6-3 285 Liberty North

OL Tyler Smith 12 6-5 265 Joplin

DL Felix Anudike 11 6-3 220 Lee’s Summit

DL Jalen Logan-Redding 11 6-5 245 Rock Bridge

DL DeAndre James 12 6-1 290 Pattonville

DL Jake Stern 12 6-4 235 Fort Zumwalt West

DL Simeon Sullivan 12 6-4 290 Blue Springs

LB Will Norris 11 6-3 230 Rock Bridge

LB Tommy Eckels 11 6-3 225 Rockhurst

LB Dubem Okonkwo 12 6-1 210 Lee’s Summit North

LB Tucker Atwood 11 6-0 217 Rockhurst

LB Nathan Gray 12 6-0 195 Liberty

DB Josh Moore 12 6-1 180 Rockhurst

DB Trey Vaval 12 6-0 155 Blue Springs South

DB Antonio Sanders 12 6-2 185 Eureka

P Cade Clemons 12 6-2 185 Lee’s Summit West

K Christiaan Masucci 12 6-1 160 Lafayette (Wildwood)

Ret. Darez Snider 10 5-9 180 De Smet