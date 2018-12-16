Blue Valley North quarterback Graham Mertz wins Simone Award as top player in KC

At long last, the Thomas A. Simone Award is moving back across the state line.
After a seven-year reign in Missouri, a Kansan — Blue Valley North senior quarterback Graham Mertz — received the 36th annual Simone Award on Sunday, an honor recognizing the top football player in the Kansas City area. He is the first Kansas player to win the award since Gardner Edgerton’s Bubba Starling received the trophy in 2010.
Mertz, who has committed to Wisconsin, was the expected winner after a record-setting season. He led Blue Valley North to a runner-up finish in Kansas Class 6A, throwing 51 touchdowns to set a new state record. He also threw for 4,008 yards and ran for another four touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Simone Award last season, but it went to Park Hill’s Ronnie Bell, who is now at Michigan.
Mertz was announced as this year’s winner during a ceremony Sunday at Olathe West, receiving the nod over three other finalists: Olathe North senior running back Daymonn Sanchez, North Kansas City running back and linebacker CJ Price and St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore running back Tank Young.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Mertz plans to play in the All-American Bowl on Jan. 5 in San Antonio.
Platte County senior quarterback Spencer Stewart won the Frank Fontana Award as the most outstanding small-class player. Stewart threw for 2,941 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Fort Osage senior Von Young won the Buck Buchanan Award as the top linebacker in the big classes. While helping Fort Osage to a Missouri Class 5 runner-up finish, Young had 107 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions.
Bishop Miege senior Dylan Downing won the Bobby Bell Award as the top linebacker among the small-class programs. A member of the school’s fifth straight state championship run, he had 110 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and five interceptions.
Blue Valley North senior Cameron Burt took home the Otis Taylor Award as the best wide receiver in the Kansas City metro. He broke the single-season state record with 1,838 yards on 101 catches, 21 of them for touchdowns.
Comments