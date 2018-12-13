Former Hy-Vee Shootout returns with new name, sponsor on Saturday at Avila

The former Hy-Vee Shootout returns this weekend with a new name and sponsor.
Set for Saturday at Avila University, the renamed “810 Varsity Shootout” will feature a lineup of top boys and girls high school basketball teams from around the Kansas City area.
The inaugural edition of this event was played in 1994. The same format of Kansas schools playing counterparts from Missouri continues this weekend.
Radio station 810 AM’s 810 Varsity sponsors this year’s one-day event after hosting its own since 2015.
Saturday’s lineup features defending Missouri Class 4 champion Grandview vs. defending Kansas Class 6A champ Blue Valley Northwest.
“The event has been such a fixture for Kansas City, and being right on the state line, it has been a perfect site for the Kansas vs Missouri theme,” said Blue Valley Northwest coach Ed Fritz. “I know a lot of coaches and fans are glad it’s continuing and in great hands with 810 Varsity.”
Here’s the full schedule:
11:30 a.m.: Maranatha vs. Hogan Prep (boys)
1 p.m.: Shawnee Mission East vs. St. Teresa’s (girls)
2:30 p.m.: Blue Valley North vs. Blue Springs (girls)
4 p.m.: St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Lee’s Summit North (boys)
5:30 p.m.: Blue Valley vs. Raytown (boys)
7 p.m.: Blue Valley North vs. Park Hill (boys)
8:30 p.m.: Blue Valley Northwest vs. Grandview (boys)
