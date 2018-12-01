Fort Osage topped by Vianney in Missouri Class 5 football final

Vianney ran, and Fort Osage ran out of answers.
As the Missouri Class 5 high school football title game wore on at Faurot Field, home of the Missouri Tigers, the Vianney Golden Griffins relied on the legs of their most explosive player: Notre Dame commit Kyren Williams. The senior rushed had over 300 yards of total offense — more than the entire Fort Osage offense.
The Fort Osage Indians (9-5) let a 14-0 lead slip away and lost 28-14. They finished second in the state, their highest finish since they won the title in 2015. Quarterback Ty Baker, a Missouri state commit, threw for 114 yards and rushed for 40 more.
Neither team had offensive success in the first quarter. Fort Osage posted minus-14 yards of total offense and didn’t have a first down, and Vianney’s only trip into Indians territory ended with an interception.
Baker completed just two passes for 2 yards in the first quarter. He had the chance to play on a Division I field Saturday, and his opponents made sure introduce him to the turf. The Griffins sacked the quarterback three times in the opening quarter.
Baker revived his lackluster stat line with a big play early in the second quarter. With two Vianney linemen barrelling toward him, the quarterback sprinted to his right and unleashed an off-balance throw. The ball fell into the arms of D’Muari Franklin for a 39-yard gain.
The long pass put the Indians at the 4-yard line, and Von Young pounded his way into the end zone three plays later. Baker leapt with excitement as he rushed to his sideline.
Vianney began to march down the field after Fort Osage’s touchdown, going 75 yards in 12 plays. Williams collected 59 rushing yards on the drive, and he hurdled a defender on a 16-yard gain. Fortunately for the Indians, the star running back couldn’t hold onto the ball when he fell to the ground on the long run. Giovanni Willis fell on the fumble, giving Fort Osage the ball back at the 7-yard line.
Baker took advantage of the turnover. He completed a 46-yard pass, then ran for another 15 yards moments later. Brandon Gregory capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Fort Osage trotted to the locker room with a 14-0 halftime lead.
Fort Osage’s first drive of the second half stalled around midfield. The Indians brought the punt unit onto the field instead of going for it on fourth-and-1, and Fort Osage’s long snapper launched the ball over punter Blake Murphy’s head. It bounced to the 2-yard line. With Griffins defenders racing at him, Murphy grabbed the ball, turned around and managed to boot the ball to the 47-yard line.
The unorthodox punt delayed a Vianney score, but it didn’t stop the Griffins. Kyren Williams ran for a first down on fourth-and-6, and Percy Mitchell rushed for a 12-yard touchdown.
Vianney’s defense forced a stop, and the Griffins went for it on fourth-and-1. They put the ball in the hands of their most explosive player: Williams. The senior got the first down, and he didn’t stop there. He bursted through a hole and streaked into the end zone for a 71-yard touchdown. Vianney kicker Andrew Copeland missed the extra point, keeping Fort Osage ahead by a point.
The Griffins took the lead on another run-heavy drive. Mitchell scored on a 2-yard run. Fort Osage cornerback Cahleel Smith sustained an injury on the play, and an ambulance came to the field to pick him up. After a delay, the Griffins converted a two-point conversion to make the score 21-14.
Baker found a hole when the Indians got the ball back and rushed for 21 yards. Fort Osage failed to convert on third-and-5, however, and coach Brock Bult decided to punt with 7:37 left. Vianney went 90 yards in nine plays, and Mitchell all but sealed the game with a touchdown run.
