Lathrop shut out in Missouri Class 2 title game, Fort Osage to play for crown Saturday

Lathrop’s run through the Missouri Class 2 high school football playoffs was stopped Friday afternoon.
The Mules entered the state title game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia at 14-0 and averaging nearly 50 points per game in search of their first championship. But their offense was shut down in a 54-0 loss to Blair Oaks.
Blair Oaks rolled up 532 yards to the Mules’ 66 and only allowed Lathrop into the red zone once, a drive that ended on downs.
In other championship games, Fort Osage faces Vianney for the Class 5 championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. Rockhurst lost the Class 6 title game 45-21 to CBC last week.
