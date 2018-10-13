Kansas City Christian repeats as state champ in tennis; junior defends her singles title

Kansas City Christian made it another state tennis tournament to remember on Saturday, repeating as Class 3-2-1A Kansas high school champions in the tournament at Pratt, Kan.
Junior Lilly McNeill of Kansas City Christian won her second straight singles state championship, defeating Emily Ryan of Central Plains 6-4, 6-3.
Sophomores Emily Arnold and Juliet Bartels upset the No. 1 seed and finished second in doubles, and sophomore Emma Sand finished finished fifth in singles.
“We are extremely proud,” said Kansas City Christian coach Brian Miller. “We were unsure what the weekend would hold, going into the tournament with only four girls and the weather looking bad, but this back-to-back championship is so much sweeter — even than last year — because of those challenges.
“The ladies played matches against excellent players all weekend, and because of that, this win is a testament to their fighting spirit.”
Singles semifinals
Lilly McNeill (KC Christian) def. Lily Perrin (Sacred Heart) 6-0, 6-1
Emily Ryan (Central Plains) def. Halle Krehbiel (Hesston) 6-1, 6-2
Singles third place
Lilly Perrin (Sacred Heart) def. Halle Krehbiel (Hesston) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1
Singles championship
Lilly McNeill (KC Christian) def. Emily Ryan (Central Plains) 6-4, 6-3
Doubles semifinals
Juliet Bartels/Emily Arnold (KC Christian) def. Kara Koester/Karlee Osner (Conway Springs) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1
Kylie Martin/Michaela Martin (Hesston) def. Jasmine Bates/Lydia Miller (Sterling) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
Doubles third place
Kara Koester/Karlee Osner (Conway Springs) def. Jasmine Bates/Lydia Miller (Sterling) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles championship
Kylie Martin/Michaela Martin (Hesston) def. Juliet Bartels/Emily Arnold (KC Christian) 6-0, 6-4
