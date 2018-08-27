Paralyzed Mill Valley student receives wave of support, including from Danny Duffy

After a Mill Valley senior was paralyzed in a diving accident earlier this month, a wave of support from the community has showed little signs of slowing.
Nolan Sprague, a pitcher on the high school baseball team, is the subject of a GoFundMe page that has generated $131,000 in donations as of Monday afternoon.
Sprague, who is paralyzed from the waist down, is scheduled to be transferred to a Denver hospital to continue his recovery. Nearly 100 friends and family members, including his baseball teammates and coaches at Mill Valley, attended a farewell celebration for Sprague on Sunday at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, his family said as part of a statement.
“Nolan continues to make progress and has shown us all how to fight and overcome a tragedy with his big heart, magical smile, amazing spirit and great attitude,” his parents, Kevin and Carmen, wrote in the statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the enormous amount of support and random acts of kindness we have experienced not just locally but from all over the country.”
That support has stretched beyond the GoFundMe page. A host of local high schools have generated donations to provide financial help for Sprague and his family.
Even Royals pitcher Danny Duffy tweeted the link to the page after Sprague’s diving accident and subsequent surgery on Aug. 9. Duffy said a member of the Royals front office informed him about Sprague.
“I figured I’m in a position to help, so why not?” Duffy said. “We wish him the best. Anything that we can do in our positions to help somebody who’s in need, we’d be fools not to.”
Sprague will move from Overland Park Regional Medical Center to Craig Hospital in Denver.
“As we prepare to leave Kansas, thank you for helping us through this difficult time,” his parents’ statement continued. “Your generous spirit has allowed us to get Nolan transferred to one of the country’s leading hospitals for spinal cord injuries.”
